Glossy Posse Picks: the products we're a little obsessed with...

4 / 8

Illamasqua Lava Lips Lipstick

Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

“With my Instagram feed full of fellow bloggers' snaps from their adventures at Coachella last weekend, I couldn’t help but feel a slight (or enormous) pang of jealousy - and so, of course I had to spend the week thinking about the festivals I’ve got coming up this summer…

“One of the best things about being at a festival is that you can be super playful with your makeup and no one will bat an eyelid. The new Hypnotica range from Illamasqua is perfect for this with its bright and bold colours, but my favourite product has to be the lipstick from the range. The Lava Lips is something I just haven’t seen before. This is a colour intense, bright pink and blue marbled lipstick - and every time you wear it, it’ll be slightly different. The shades blend together to create a unique tone ranging from a bright pinks with a blue undertone, all the way through to a deeper purple shade. I like the excitement of seeing what comes out but if you want to create a specific shade then I would recommend using it with a lip brush and mixing the colour on the back of your hand.

"This is a super pigmented and long lasting lipstick that I can guarantee will make my makeup bag cut for each and every festival this season. See you in June, Glastonbury…”

£19.50. Available from June.