Glossy Posse Picks: the products we're a little obsessed with...

22 April 2016

Which new products have made the cut and entered the Glossy Posse's beauty favourites this fortnight? From face masks through to nail polishes, and marbled lipsticks to multitasking sticks, these are the reviews of the beauty buys we just can't get enough of at the moment...

Chanel Hydra Beauty Flash

Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

"I don’t know about anyone else but my skin can seem particularly dry and dull at this time of year, and a good dose of moisture is really what it needs. Enter Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Flash, a brand new skincare product containing an ultra hydrating ingredient Camelia Alba. I apply this over my serum or moisturiser and it imparts a luminous glow without looking greasy. I also dab it on my cheekbones for a quick refresh before a meeting or going out. My only concern is that the tube isn’t big enough….at the rate I’m using this I feel it needs to be twice the size."

£43. Available from April 29th.

Dermalogica Charcoal Rescue Masque

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

“Dull, lacklustre and just generally looking a little bit, meh, my skin has needed a bit of pick-me-up in the past couple of weeks. While free of breakouts, it’s looked noticeably greyer and more uneven, so upon reading that this mask helps to dramatically brighten skin, well, I was happy to clear my evening schedule to give it a try. ‘Impractical Jokers’ would have to wait.

“Enriched with activated binchotan charcoal (picked for its detoxifying abilities), it seemed somewhat counterintuitive at first to be spreading grey on top of grey to help reduce aforementioned greyness. However, after leaving it on for 7 minutes, massaging with wet hands and rinsing off, I was left with super soft skin that looked noticeably more even and luminous the next day. Its gentle exfoliation abilities left my skin feeling squeaky clean, but not stripped plus, it didn’t require any abrasive rubbing to get rid of. I was very impressed and look forward to making it a new weekly ritual.”

£38.  Buy online .

Illamasqua Lava Lips Lipstick

Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

“With my Instagram feed full of fellow bloggers' snaps from their adventures at Coachella last weekend, I couldn’t help but feel a slight (or enormous) pang of jealousy - and so, of course I had to spend the week thinking about the festivals I’ve got coming up this summer…

“One of the best things about being at a festival is that you can be super playful with your makeup and no one will bat an eyelid. The new Hypnotica range from Illamasqua is perfect for this with its bright and bold colours, but my favourite product has to be the lipstick from the range. The Lava Lips is something I just haven’t seen before. This is a colour intense, bright pink and blue marbled lipstick - and every time you wear it, it’ll be slightly different. The shades blend together to create a unique tone ranging from a bright pinks with a blue undertone, all the way through to a deeper purple shade. I like the excitement of seeing what comes out but if you want to create a specific shade then I would recommend using it with a lip brush and mixing the colour on the back of your hand.

"This is a super pigmented and long lasting lipstick that I can guarantee will make my makeup bag cut for each and every festival this season. See you in June, Glastonbury…”

£19.50. Available from June.

Elizabeth Arden Superstart Skin Renewal Booster

Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

“My pick this week is slightly premature in that I’ve only been using the product for five days or so, which isn’t enough time to prove the positive powers of a skincare potion, but I’ve got a feeling in my waters about this one so I’m going there.

“I seem to have all the skin ‘types’ at any given time, depending on the weather, my diet, my sleep (or lack thereof) and the stage I’m at in my cycle. Some days I whack on a richer cream, other days I go to town with salicylic acid, but calming down flare ups tends to involve having multiple products to hand and a certain level of uncertainty as to how my skin will react. While I realise that this booster does involve adding another stage to a skincare routine, plus the additional expense incurred, from what I’ve witnessed so far it soothes and smoothes to a degree that my normal moisturiser doesn’t quite attain. It’s hard to tell whether this is ‘boosting’ my current skincare or working alone to hydrate and calm, but either way it’s the business when worn overnight or slipped under makeup (it’s water based and very light). Time will tell if it makes my skin healthier and more resilient in the long term, but balancing things out beautifully at present.”

£45.  Buy online .

Topshop Everything Stick in Naive

Gemma Bellman, Managing Director

"As a major fan of multitasking the promise of a three-in-one colour stick needed little convincing - enter Topshop’s very own Everything Stick (in Naive).  Designed for use across the cheeks, eyes and lip this multi stick is soft and hydrating, blending easily to allow for controlled layering and build up of colour intensity.  The soft formula is welcome on the lips and creates a healthy dewy finish across the cheeks, but may need a tap of fixing powder to stay in place on the eyelids.  The raspberry pink shade I’ve been testing seems to suit all areas of the face to create a natural tonal look but can always be used in isolation for a less matchy-matchy finish.  All-in-all this combination stick is a welcome enhancement to my handbag essentials as we head into spring / summer travels, weddings and maybe even a beach day or two."

£10.  Buy online .

Ciate Gelology Polish in Kiss Chase

Judy Johnson, Online Editor

"Gel-style polishes are often gloopy, thick and easy to chip but the nail gods at Ciate have worked their magic to make Gelology, a high-shine colour which you finish off with a special top coat that makes it glossier and longer lasting than a standard varnish. I’ve been testing out one of the newer shades, Kiss Chase, a bright, summery coral pink which impressed me with its smooth, streak-free application, super shiny gloss and decent staying power - even with my incessant typing it was at least five days before I saw a chip. Pricier than your usual polish, but cheaper than a gel manicure - and without the heavy duty removal process. Sold!"

£12.  Buy online .

Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask

Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

"If your complexion is feeling a little dull and needs a bit of brightening, tightening and refining, then this new mud mask from Omorovicza is a must try. Claiming to change the appearance of your complexion after the first application, this mask gently exfoliates to resurface the skin and deeply cleanses the pores, helping to eliminate our dead skin cells for a more even and smooth complexion. What I love most is the smell - a combination of essential oils including sage, chamomile and rose geranium which have both a cooling and antiseptic effect on the skin. It is a soothing way to unwind and unclog decongested skin after a long day in the city!"

£65.

Buy online

.

