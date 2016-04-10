Glossy Posse Picks: The products currently on our radars...

2 / 8

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Tom Ford Cream Colour for Eyes

“When it comes to makeup, it’s no secret in the office that I’m a big fan of cream-based products due to their dewy finish and easy to blend texture. However, a long-lasting cream eyeshadow has always proven pretty tricky for me to find. While I love the sheen and luminosity they afford within the first hour of application, (very much welcomed on many an early morning...), they previously could often be found residing in every possible line my eyes had to offer come the fourth. That was until I discovered these new metallic eyeshadows from Tom Ford though.

“My new daily indulgence, they’ve really delivered on their claims of smooth and crease-free application, pigment and longevity to justify their heftier price tag in my opinion. Great either applied alone (the bronzed ‘Spice’ is my daytime go-to) or layered on top of one another for extra night time intensity (the dark ‘Caviar’ and shimmery ‘Burnished Gold’ mix beautifully for the most eye-catching of smokey eyes), yes they are pricier, but they’ve proven to be worth every penny.”

£29. Buy online .