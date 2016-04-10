Review

Glossy Posse Picks: The products currently on our radars...

10 April 2016

1 / 8

Glossy Posse Picks: The products currently on our radars...

Which products carry our personal seals of approval? From beauty favourites to healthy snack time saviours, the following products have made their way straight through from newbie to can't-live-without territory.

2 / 8

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer

Tom Ford Cream Colour for Eyes

“When it comes to makeup, it’s no secret in the office that I’m a big fan of cream-based products due to their dewy finish and easy to blend texture. However, a long-lasting cream eyeshadow has always proven pretty tricky for me to find. While I love the sheen and luminosity they afford within the first hour of application, (very much welcomed on many an early morning...), they previously could often be found residing in every possible line my eyes had to offer come the fourth. That was until I discovered these new metallic eyeshadows from Tom Ford though.

“My new daily indulgence, they’ve really delivered on their claims of smooth and crease-free application, pigment and longevity to justify their heftier price tag in my opinion. Great either applied alone (the bronzed ‘Spice’ is my daytime go-to) or layered on top of one another for extra night time intensity (the dark ‘Caviar’ and shimmery ‘Burnished Gold’ mix beautifully for the most eye-catching of smokey eyes), yes they are pricier, but they’ve proven to be worth every penny.”

£29.  Buy online .

3 / 8

Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor

MAC Creemsheen Lipstick in ‘Flocking Fabulous’

“The MAC Cremesheen lipstick in 'Flocking Fabulous' is my new go-to lip colour for some spring brightness. A far cry from the deep reds of winter, this bright, contemporary coral is the perfect colour for a burst of summer to flatter a range of skin tones to suit either day or night - plus it's super long lasting. Its creamy texture is infused with pearlized pigments and a moisturising serum blend, which leaves lips with a hydrated and luminous finish.”

£15.50.  Buy online.

4 / 8

Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant

Zoeva Nude Spectrum Powder Eyeshadow Palette

“I’m admitting it - I've got a complete addiction to eyeshadow palettes and I just can't see it stopping anytime soon. What's wrong with falling in love with a palette full of the most wearable, beautiful eyeshadow shades? Nothing in my book (but of course, that's my justification…any excuse!)

“The Zoeva Nude Spectrum Powder Eyeshadow Palette is the latest addition to my collection and I can't tell you how happy I am that it's made its way into my life. The palette features a mixture of 15 matte and shimmery earthy shades with the most pigmented and buttery formula I've tried. The more subtle shades in the palette can be worn in the daytime and then can be smoked for the evening. I haven’t used another eyeshadow since I got my hands on this beauty. It's now my go-to all-day-every-day palette and I can't see that changing any time soon…”

£28.50.  Buy online.

5 / 8

Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer

Jax Coco Coconut Chips

“Budge over coconut oil; I like my coco crunchy. As such I’m sprinkling these tangy, toasted chips on pretty much every meal. Granted, munching on them all the time likely isn’t advisable (they’re healthy to a point), but they are seriously moreish and I’m borderline addicted to all three flavours. Free of artificial flavourings, preservatives and colour, not to mention suitable for coeliacs and vegans, they’re certainly a better option than many alternative crunchy snacks, and they are genuinely delicious. Just tread lightly with the wasabi ones...eye watering if you go all in.”

Currently £1.12 at Ocado.  Buy online .

6 / 8

Gemma Bellman, Managing Director

Soigné Botanique Nail Polish in Le Poivre

“Choosing a colour from the sophisticated range of hues boasted by Soigné is no mean feat. This mature palette of soft dusky shades is a treat to the eye and sure to flatter a broad spectrum of skin tones. In the end I opt for Le Poivre, a subtle shade of dove grey, kind to my pale complexion and perfect for a sensible week at work!  Application is a breeze with the thick brush and generous formula, which really can do the job in one coat. Not only does this save valuable time pre- a Monday morning meeting, it alleviates the risk of the unsightly dents I’ve been known to suffer in the past while in pursuit of 100% opaque coverage from more sheer polish brands. Hard wearing, (virtually) chip free on day 3 and 85% natural ingredients - this really is my new favourite polish.”

£11.  Buy online.

7 / 8

Judy Johnson, Online Editor

3ina The Pencil Eye Shadow in 103

“You may have spotted this brand (which is pronounced ‘Mina’) on your travels as it’s recently opened up in the beauty Mecca of Covent Garden and has had quite the buzz around it - for good reason. Reasonably priced, with a huge spectrum of colours and impressive textures in everything from highlighters to foundations, it’s one to watch. I’ve been testing out their crayon eyeshadow in this mossy, olive green and love it; given that I wear eye crayons on a daily basis it has some stiff competition, but the chunky pencil is easy to apply, with no crumbling or scratching, and really does work well as both an eyeliner or a blended shadow. It lasts and lasts, is paraben free and the colour range is vast. Best of all is the price - I’ll be stocking up on some new shades.”

£6.95.  Buy online.

8 / 8

Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief

BetterYou Magnesium Flakes

“I do a lot of exercise (up to five times a week sometimes) and I rarely have a bath these days without some of these magnesium salts in it. Why? Magnesium is crucial for energy production, cardiovascular health, skeletal strength and hundreds of enzymatic relations in the body. Importantly after exercise it also normalises muscle function, helping muscles (and me!) relax. Containing a pharmaceutical grade of magnesium chloride, it will dissolve in your bath and is completely ionised so will be absorbed and retained by the body and not just washed down the plug hole. I add about two cups to every bath and swear it helps relax my mind and body and revive me for the next day. I'm a big fan.”

£9.95.  Buy online.

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More

 