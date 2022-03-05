Glossy Posse Picks: the products we’re loving right now

Which beauty products can we not get enough of at the moment? Here at GTG HQ, we’ve been putting a bevy of beauty products through their paces and some have been so good, that they’ve made the leap from newbie to never-do-without effortlessly. From bases to radiance boosters, cosmetics for a cause to emergency essentials, these are the beauty buys we’re absolutely loving right now... Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-Chief Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster

“Question: What to do when your face looks like it's been hibernating for 6 months? e.g. pale, a little blue perhaps, slightly spotty on the chin and a little like something from The Living Dead? Answer: Get yourself some Clarins Radiance-Plus Glow Booster. These little golden drops can be added to your everyday moisturiser and in a few hours you'll look like you've been sunning it in the Caribbean for a few days, minus the expense. The glory of this product is that you can control how 'golden' you really want to go by adding a couple of drops or more. Last night I added about 5 (maybe I overdid it a bit!), but I've definitely got my glow on today. An essential spring boost.” £19. Buy online. Judy Johnson, Online Editor Twelve Beauty Hyaluroil Lip Treatment

“No matter how much water I drink or how much lip balm I wear, my lips are always chapped, and of course even more so in the biting cold we've been experiencing recently. But one product that's saved me from the usual soreness that comes with winter is Twelve Beauty's new Hyaluroil Lip Treatment. I'd never used an oil for lips before and was pleasantly surprised - a neat rollerball, it imparts a glossy sheen while leaving the fragile skin feeling instantly soothed. With hyaluronic acid, konjac root powder (a natural conditioner), organic antioxidants, argan oil and sunflower oil, it really does hydrate in a way that balms before haven't quite mastered.” £28. Buy online. MORE GLOSS: Sensitive skin? Remedy it with our downloadable beginner's guide... Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer Benefit Hoola Zero Tanlines Body Bronzer

“As you’ll know if you follow me on Instagram ( @annyhunter - SHAMELESS plug), I’ve spent the past month in Thailand. Thailand, however, wasn’t quite tanland at the time. Typically there was a cold snap going down unlike any experienced in over 20 years. Not conducive to a tropical glow (not complaining, just a bit pasty you know). Thank the Lord, then, that the UK’s best-selling bronzer has migrated not only to liquid form, but also to bodily application, and hands-free, streak-free application at that. It’s not the world’s first instant tan of course, but the unique ‘sponge applicator in lid’ idea saves you from carting around a weird sponge glove to avoid oompa loompa hands, and it smoothes on the sheer but very sexy gel pretty seamlessly. The bronzer itself stays put without transferring onto clothes or running at the first sight of rain, and it dries almost instantly allowing you to skip into the sunset without smearing it all over your clothes/furniture/lover. All hail the Hoola.” £19.50, buy online here from March. Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer NARS Velvet Matte Skin Tint SPF 30/PA+++

“When it comes to daily base control, I’ve found that few brands do it better than NARS and the latest addition to its roster certainly doesn’t disappoint. Providing a shine-sapping alternative to the brand’s Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturiser (another makeup bag staple of mine) the new Velvet Matte Skin Tint has made for a perfect fit for days when I don’t want to wear something as heavy as foundation and also want to sidestep having to apply powder on my T-zone. “Providing sheer-to-medium buildable coverage, its non-drying formulation and soft, natural and super blendable finish has made for a welcomed addition to my wardrobe of cover-ups. If you want to look matte without the mask - this is your makeup match.” £30. Buy online. MORE GLOSS: The 10 best concealers for olive and dark skin tones Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor La Roche-Posay Effaclar BB Blur

“Having had pretty much clear skin throughout my life, I am really struggling with my skin's new found dullness and the hormonal acne that seems to have spread itself into my daily life. I've never really used a lot of foundation either as I hate the feeling of it on my skin. This month however, I have been using La Roche-Posay’s new Effaclar BB Blur, an instant oil-absorbing coverage crew mousse that is said to blur the look of pores and cover blemishes. I've heard great things about the Effaclar skincare range so I thought I'd give this base a go. Non-comedogenic and with an SPF of 20, its air-light mousse-like texture blends easily into the skin giving a natural coverage and blurring out imperfections at the same time. The texture is so different to any other base I've ever tried and my skin feels incredibly smooth after using it and not greasy in the slightest! “With oil absorbing ingredients, it has a super light and breathable texture leaving the skin matte and even for most of the day. Of course, it's never going to completely hide those huge spots but it's definitely making my face a lot more fresh and even!” £16.50. Buy online. Gemma Bellman, Managing Director NIVEA Daily Essentials Refreshing Facial Cleansing Wipes

“Though perhaps not my first choice cleanser in everyday life, having spent some rather unwelcome days in hospital as of late, these wipes became a true bedside essential. Contrary to popular scepticism I found them to be both cleansing and hydrating - leaving my skin feeling as though I'd actually applied a separate moisturiser. No feelings of tightness or dryness on the face after use, which may have been thanks to the alcohol-free, vitamin E infused formula. Coupled with a comforting and simple scent of home, these wipes offer a viable alternative when toting your usual bag of skincare booty just isn't an option - be that planes, trains, festivals, treks or hospital beds!” £3.15. Buy online. Juliet Rees-Jones, Digital Marketing Manager ‘My Little Chloé’s’ Limited Edition Chloé Roses de Chloé

“I am tickled pink to say that my Valentine’s Day this year was rose-filled and fragrant, and no pruning (or swooning) was required at all. Thank you Chloé. Generally a one perfume kinda gal, I do often find myself complimenting friends on their choice of scent, only to discover they’re all wearing the classic Chloé Signature - so when the time came to try something new, Roses de Chloé seemed a pretty sweet choice. “While delicious in a garden, rose-scented fragrances are often more grandma than girly, but what I love about this perfume is it’s incredibly fresh thanks to notes of bergamot, with damascena rose essence just slipping in as a rather delicate afterthought. It is floral without the frump and it has a subtle staying power so you only need a couple of spritzes to ensure you're good to go for the day. “If quietly modern floral scents tickle your senses, then I have no doubt you'll fall in love with this one (the packaging is obviously dreamy too).” £30. Available nationwide from the 6th of March. Lorna Patrick, Marketing Assistant MAC Viva Glam Ariana Grande Lipstick