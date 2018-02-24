Glossy Posse Picks: The team's favourite launches of the week
1 / 8
Our pick of the best new launches
We're an eclectic bunch, the GTG team, and so every fortnight as we bring you our edit of the best new beauty and health launches there's usually everything from the super potent to the extra gentle, the mega-bright to the perfect nude; we like to have all bases covered.
This week, as we select the beauty finds that have ticked all the right boxes, it's the price that varies the most. Read on for our must-buy hit list of everything from a pretty £4 polish to a £200 skin-transforming elixir...
2 / 8
Elemis Super Food Day Cream, £42
Why we love it: "A jam-packed day cream, full of antioxidants and vitamins to instantly smooth and brighten the complexion."
Review: "The new Superfood skincare range from Elemis has taken over my whole skincare routine. It's a nutrient-dense and vegan-friendly prebiotic range that targets the microflora on the skin's surface, to intensely nourish the skin with super foods. My stand-out product is the Super Food Day Cream. It's incredibly light and not greasy in the slightest, and with a thin texture it effortlessly sinks into the skin, getting to work at protecting, balancing and replenishing the skin with its super green complex. Rich in antioxidants thanks to the goji berry and matcha tea, it also contains broccoli seed, cucumber seed and ginger ferment, working in tandem to smooth the skin while brightening the complexion for an overall more healthy looking glow. After just a few days of use I noticed a difference; my tired and dull skin was a lot more hydrated, smoother, and healthy looking! Plus the smell is heavenly, and very uplifting first thing in the morning. Great skin and great mood in a bottle."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
3 / 8
Barry M Under the Sea Nail Paint in Pinktail, £3.99
Why we love it: “A shimmering pink that looks great from every angle.”
Review: “Holographic-everything has been all over Instagram in recent months with unicorns and now mermaids inspiring all kinds of beauty products, and though I’m not so sure about the mythical creatures I am 100% sold on anything that shimmers. The new Under the Sea nail paint range from budget-friendly Barry M may sound childlike but it’s pretty, delicate, and far more chic than expected. On first application I thought it was perhaps too sheer, but all you need do is tilt your nail very slightly and the beautiful colour-shifting shade catches the light in a way that’s really quite distracting (especially when you’re typing all day long). I had compliments all round and though the other shades are pretty too, this iridescent blend of of golden, glimmering pink nailed it for me.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
4 / 8
Eylure Emma Willis ‘All The Aces’ Eyelashes, £6.95
Why we love it: “Subtle yet pretty lashes that give a beautiful fluttery effect.”
Review: “When I heard that Eylure were releasing a collaboration with Emma Willis I was extremely excited - Emma is one of my ultimate beauty crushes and her eyes always look amazing. The collection did not disappoint, with three different designs each coming with both corner accent lashes and ¾ strip lashes, that can be worn alone or layered for maximum impact. My favourite lashes from the collection are ‘All The Aces’, a really fluttery and full style that looks subtle and beautiful. I’m a false lash addict and never feel my eye look is complete without them, however these days I am leaning more towards a natural look. These lashes are perfect for that, adding a really pretty finishing touch to any eye look without taking over. I have a feeling they will quickly become a staple in my night-out makeup routine.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant
5 / 8
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Cream, £15
Why we love it: "A divinely scented hand cream that should never leave your handbag."
Review: "This product always seems to go walkabout in my house - and for just reason. It smells absolutely incredible. The 'Hand Hand' to the Brazilian beauty-inspired brand's famous Bum Bum Cream, it's just as blissfully scented and also boasts a bevy of skin conditioning ingredients to help 'bootify' dry winter-worn hands. Cupuaçu butter, açaí and coconut oil make for a deeply hydrating triple threat, while selenium-rich Brazil nut helps keep nails strong and healthy.
"My hands feel softer and smoother as a result of having this stowed away in my handbag and its fragrance never fails to cheer me up when I get a downwind waft of it. If you ever see me sniffing my hands, you'll know why."
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
6 / 8
Laura Geller Celestial Bliss High-Definition Eyeshadow Palette, £17
Why we love it: “A shimmery dream for the eyes!”
Review: “This recent eyeshadow palette release from Laura Geller is quite simply beautiful. Consisting of four shades all with an intense shimmery finish, glitter loving girls will adore this. As much as I love the idea of a matte makeup look I personally find it really hard to stray away from the shimmers, so this palette had my name all over it. The shade ‘Drops of Jupiter’ looks absolutely beautiful blended across the lid, whereas ‘Moonlight’ is the perfect inner corner highlight. The pigment isn’t the strongest I have come across, however this makes the palette adaptable as it can work for a subtle sheen of shimmer as well as a more intense look after building up a couple of layers. The shadows work best when used with a flat brush or fingertip, and I can't wait to test them out when used wet too to create an even more intensified look for a night out.”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant
7 / 8
Jurlique Limited Edition Rose Body Oil 200ml, £58
Why we love it: "A deluxe and beautifully scented body oil that leaves skin as soft as a baby."
Review: "My skin is so dry at the moment, and I love nothing more than slathering it in a nourishing body oil to rid it of all the flakiness it's acquired this winter. This limited edition Rose Body Oil from Jurlique is super rich, but not heavy in the slightest, and works to deeply hydrate and moisturise. It instantly sinks into the skin, sort of turning into a dry oil so you aren't left with a greasy, slippery texture, which is often the fear with body oils. Infused with rose essential oil, it smells heavenly - and working in tandem with macadamia and sunflower oil, it helps to combat dryness by replenishing the skin's moisture levels, leaving limbs soft, smooth, and protected from the elements."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
8 / 8
Augustinus Bader The Cream, £205
Why we love it: “A cutting-edge cream that boost skin cell function, making your face look visibly healthier.”
Review: “The price-point is eye watering, I know, and believe me I’m rationing it to a Borrower sized blob a day, but The Cream (known as it is in my house - ‘The Cream’ is not to be touched) has made such a positive difference to my skin that I can’t let this one fly under the radar. Formulated by the world’s leading expert in regenerative medicine, Augustinus Bader, who specialises in stem cell biology and has particular expertise when it comes to treating disfiguring burns in children without the need for skin grafts, The Cream capitalises on a Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8®) that helps to improve cell communication. The result is skin that’s better able to repair itself, with greater capacity to hold onto moisture and boosted elasticity. It’s tricky to test exactly what’s going on under the hood in terms of putting these claims to the test, but I can say without doubt that my skin is softer, smoother, plumper and clearer. While not intended for acne prone skin per se, my breakouts have majorly calmed after two months of use, with less visible scarring. I’ll be taking out a loan for my next lot soon, but 10 percent of profits from each bottle go back to the Augustinus Bader Foundation, a charity that funds treatment and therapies for victims of burns injuries."
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
More Gloss