Glossy Posse Picks: The team's favourite launches of the week

Elemis Super Food Day Cream, £42

Why we love it: "A jam-packed day cream, full of antioxidants and vitamins to instantly smooth and brighten the complexion."

Review: "The new Superfood skincare range from Elemis has taken over my whole skincare routine. It's a nutrient-dense and vegan-friendly prebiotic range that targets the microflora on the skin's surface, to intensely nourish the skin with super foods. My stand-out product is the Super Food Day Cream. It's incredibly light and not greasy in the slightest, and with a thin texture it effortlessly sinks into the skin, getting to work at protecting, balancing and replenishing the skin with its super green complex. Rich in antioxidants thanks to the goji berry and matcha tea, it also contains broccoli seed, cucumber seed and ginger ferment, working in tandem to smooth the skin while brightening the complexion for an overall more healthy looking glow. After just a few days of use I noticed a difference; my tired and dull skin was a lot more hydrated, smoother, and healthy looking! Plus the smell is heavenly, and very uplifting first thing in the morning. Great skin and great mood in a bottle."

Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor