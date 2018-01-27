Glossy Posse Picks: the team's top launches this fortnight

3 / 8

Smeg BLF01 Blender, £149

Buy online

Why we love it: "A power blender that ups your kitchen cred and your healthy food intake."

Review: "It’s a bit like buying the designer perfume when you can’t afford the couture gown, you covet the Smeg fridge but the blender is a pretty good alternative. I was in need of a power blender upgrade. My Nutribullet had always seen me through everything from grinding almonds for paleo bread to The Hemsley+Hemsley banana bread (simply bung everything in blender) I made on repeat. However, it was too small and falling apart. Rather than spend £400-odd quid on a Vitamix, I chose the Smeg, with its 800W motor (for comparison the Vitamix is around 1500W, Nutribullets are 600-1000W depending on the model), 1.5l BPA-free jug and cool 50s’ styling in seven colours. It has four power settings (I rarely need to stray beyond level 1) and grinds ice and more heavy duty ingredients such as frozen fruit with a pulse setting, which means they don’t get stuck as can happen in the Nutribullet. It has significantly increased my veg intake this month. I now batch-roast vegetables and throw in stock, ground almonds and coconut milk for a swift, filling week-long soup supply. The styling makes you want to keep it out on your worktop and I’m convinced this is why I use it so much as it’s front of mind."

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor