Glossy Posse Picks: The team's top new beauty launches of the week
Our favourite new beauty finds
It is all about the beauty this week; with so many brilliant launches landing on our desks we've narrowed our favourites down to this edit of the eight products we think you should know about. From a super smart and science-backed serum to a frivolous yet perfectly formed glittering blusher brush and a top of the range spa set that's too good to miss, we've got a wide range of needs covered. Read on for the GTG team's latest top skincare and makeup picks...
Hourglass Vanish Flash Highlighting Stick, £38
Why we love it: “An illuminating strobe stick that adds a healthy glow to tired-looking skin.”
Review: “As a highlighter obsessive, I’ve acquired quite the collection over the years. It takes something extra special to stand out from the competition these days and this triangular bulleted find from Hourglass does just that. With a creamy lightweight formula that spreads like butter on cheekbones, it subtly brightens skin to instantly lift areas of sallowness. The 5-shade range provides an option for any skin tone (the platinum gold undertones of Champagne Flash proved to be my perfect match), and its precision bullet and sleek stick design makes more targeted highlight work and on-the-go touch-ups a cinch.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer
The Beauty Expert Collection: The Spa Edition, £70
Why we love it: “Luxe non-gimmicky skincare worth a total of £220...for £70. If you need me I’ll be in the bathroom.”
Review: “Let me drop some spa-worthy skincare names: Omorovicza, Elemis, Caudalie, ESPA...I can go on, because there are no less than six full size high end complexion helpers here, and zero, none, nada of them are fillers. In fact, they’re some of the most coveted products in beautyland, from Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Oil (worth £65) to Omorovicza Ultramoor Mud Mask (worth £65) to ESPA Optimal Skin ProSerum (worth £51). To complete your at-home facial, slather yourself in Nuxe Cleansing Oil (worth £15.50), give limbs the once over with Caudalie Divine Oil (worth £18) and anoint hands with aromatherapeutic NEOM Nourish, Breathe & Sleep Hand Balm (worth £15). Sit and glow in the knowledge that you’ve saved a boat load of cash and are in possession of a lovely, rather huge white wash bag in which to store all of your Sunday spa essentials.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Real Techniques Brush Crush V1 302 Blush, £12.99
Why we love it: “It’s sparkly. Enough said.”
Review: “I'll be honest, you don’t need this. You probably own a full range of makeup brushes. But if you don’t, or if you simply like to add to your collection once in a while, then why wouldn’t you choose something from Real Techniques’ new Brush Crush range? It’s purple, it’s bright, it’s glittered - Sam and Nic of Pixiwoo fame have nailed the current obsession for all things holographic and pastel with this limited edition collection. I tested this synthetic blusher brush which has a very neat, triangular tip, making it really easy to sweep your blush on exactly where you need it (a bigger dome of bristles is guaranteed to send you into clown territory). Fun and flawless in every way.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Cover FX Shimmer Veil in Moonstone, £22
Why we love it: “An easy to use cream eyeshadow with a high impact effect.”
Review: “A cream eyeshadow is a must-have in my make-up bag - they're easy to use and usually give a great wash of colour to the lids in one quick swipe. This latest release from Cover FX is no exception and as this is their first foray into eyeshadow I was excited to see how these matched up to my usual favourites. The Shimmer Veil cream eyeshadows are like an amped up, more glittery version of the Custom Enhancer Drops but for the eyes. The doe-foot applicator makes it so easy to swipe these across the eyelids and the formula is super smooth meaning blending the edges out with a fluffy brush is an absolute dream. The colour pay off is great too, but the super shimmery finish is the star of the show for me. The shade range is pretty neutral overall, with my favourite being 'Moonstone', a beautiful topaz shade. If you're a fan of cream eyeshadows and you love a bit of shimmer then this one is for you!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Administration Assistant
Lancôme Génifique Hydro Mask, £16.50 for one
Why we love it: "Immediate hydration for dried out and tired skin."
Review: "This genius sheet mask is my latest obsession in my battle against my dreadful dry and flakey winter skin. With one single sheet mask claiming to contain the same amount of bifidus extract found in one full bottle of their Advanced Genifique Serum, it packs in the moisture, giving your skin that much needed watering for a fresh, and plumped-up hydrated complexion. It's instantly cooling when applied to the face, and you can really feel it working as it sinks into the skin. You can leave it on for up to 30 minutes; I leave mine on for the full 30 minute pre-bedtime pamper and could feel my skin soaking it up. There are handy details of how to apply on the back of the packet too, so you really can't go wrong. There's no wash off required, either, as once you remove the mask you can just massage in any excess, which is good as it means you're not wasting any product. The texture is quite thin, but that doesn't mean it's any less effective. Skin is left feeling super soft, smooth and moisturised. I was definitely looking healthier come morning."
Reviewer: Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor
Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream Jasmine, £7.81
Why we love it: “A little tube of Jasmine joy.”
Review: “It’s fair to say my hands have been suffering their worst winter yet. Be that due to the current cold snap (and my lost gloves) or the endless stream of baby bottle-sterilising, I’ve never been in more urgent need of a good hand cream. Enter the Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream Jasmine. Though not the most memorable of monikers this little tube of hand cream is truly unforgettable. First (and lasting impression) is the smell. I’m finding something incredibly uplifting about the fresh scent of Jasmine, warming up in my hands. It smells so good in fact, that on first application I mentally wrote it off as not being heavy duty enough to repair and defend my hands against their daily beatings. I was wrong. This cream works wonders. Instantly absorbed into the skin with very little residue or grease left behind, it sets to work immediately. Applied at regular intervals as required, it has actually restored my hands in a matter of days. Little and light with a price tag to match, this one is a must for all hard-working hands.”
Reviewer: Gemma Bellman, Managing Director
Bioeffect EGF +2A Daily Treatment, £195
Why we love it: “An age-defying antipollution system that ‘talks’ to your skin cells and tells them to act younger.”
Review: “I’ve been a user of Bioffect EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) serum for years and it’s the one thing that has made a difference to the texture and tone of my skin to the extent that people have commented. It works by harnessing the natural messenger systems in our skin, telling our skin cells to behave more like their younger selves i.e. rejuvenate, repair and produce more collagen. Our natural epidermal growth factors reduce quickly as we age - no surprise that when my children get a scratch, it heals much more quickly than when I do. A plant-based serum (the EGFs are derived from barley) that actively boosts their numbers is a must for ‘deflating’ skin like mine. The serum also contains a hefty dose of plumping hyaluronic acid.
"Now Bioeffect have tripled the strength of the original EGF Serum, in Step 1 of this two-step regime. The thing with EGF serum is that you can’t put anything else on your skin for 10 minutes as it interferes with the messenger system, but Step 2 is a compatible product, which can be applied after two minutes and protects against pollution. It’s highly moisturising and full of high-powered protective antioxidants in the form of ferulic and azaleic acids. Where Step 1 thickens the skin (it really does, I noticed after three to four weeks and double-blind trials reported a 60% increase in thickness and a 30% increase in skin density) Step 2 protects it against environmental damage. Antioxidants, which also decrease with age, are our first line of defence against pollution, which can cause sagging, wrinkles, inflammation, uneven tone. As a London cyclist, I’m exposed to grime and UV pollution every day and a protective serum is a must.
"Fragrance-free, with no fillers or parabens, this is one pricey serum but it’s so cleverly targeted and science-backed that you know the ingredients are actually getting to where they can truly make a difference.”
Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
ESPA Fitness Shower Oil 250ml, £32
Why we love it: “Cleanses the mind as well as the body.’’
Review: “Whilst I’m a low maintenance girl when it comes to my beauty products, the same can not be said of my bath and shower products. I absolutely must have a bath every night and have probably tried most oils, scrubs and masks out there! Being a huge fan of ESPA oils I was delighted to hear they now had a shower oil in the range, and I’m pleased to report it didn’t disappoint. The first thing I noticed is that it has a lighter consistency than others I’ve tried, with a very soft lather but it’s the wonderful aroma that filled my shower room that has totally won me over. The wonderful blend of Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Clove Bud Oil and Rosemary are both relaxing and uplifting all at the same time and feels very healing for the mind. It truly feels like I’ve been transported back to my time in Bali every time I use it! Post-shower, my skin was left feeling softer and as the scent only lingers faintly on the skin so you can still apply a body oil or a perfume.
"At £32 of course it costs a lot more than your average shower gel, however it works a lot harder for your skin too. It doesn’t just cleanse the skin - it also nourishes and protects. For me, shower oils have become a must-have part of my bathing regime and ESPA's latest has become my new favourite shower treat."
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
