Glossy Posse Picks: The team's top new beauty launches of the week

Bioeffect EGF +2A Daily Treatment, £195

Why we love it: “An age-defying antipollution system that ‘talks’ to your skin cells and tells them to act younger.”

Review: “I’ve been a user of Bioffect EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) serum for years and it’s the one thing that has made a difference to the texture and tone of my skin to the extent that people have commented. It works by harnessing the natural messenger systems in our skin, telling our skin cells to behave more like their younger selves i.e. rejuvenate, repair and produce more collagen. Our natural epidermal growth factors reduce quickly as we age - no surprise that when my children get a scratch, it heals much more quickly than when I do. A plant-based serum (the EGFs are derived from barley) that actively boosts their numbers is a must for ‘deflating’ skin like mine. The serum also contains a hefty dose of plumping hyaluronic acid.

"Now Bioeffect have tripled the strength of the original EGF Serum, in Step 1 of this two-step regime. The thing with EGF serum is that you can’t put anything else on your skin for 10 minutes as it interferes with the messenger system, but Step 2 is a compatible product, which can be applied after two minutes and protects against pollution. It’s highly moisturising and full of high-powered protective antioxidants in the form of ferulic and azaleic acids. Where Step 1 thickens the skin (it really does, I noticed after three to four weeks and double-blind trials reported a 60% increase in thickness and a 30% increase in skin density) Step 2 protects it against environmental damage. Antioxidants, which also decrease with age, are our first line of defence against pollution, which can cause sagging, wrinkles, inflammation, uneven tone. As a London cyclist, I’m exposed to grime and UV pollution every day and a protective serum is a must.

"Fragrance-free, with no fillers or parabens, this is one pricey serum but it’s so cleverly targeted and science-backed that you know the ingredients are actually getting to where they can truly make a difference.”

Reviewer: Victoria Woodhall, Editor