Glossybox and Harvey Nichols nail the perfect Christmas gift

Sure to satisfy even the fussiest of friends or family members, the new limited edition Christmas gift box from Glossybox and Harvey Nichols boasts a bevy of beauty goodies certain to earn you some serious Brownie points going into the New Year.

From makeup to skincare , hair saviours to nail polishes, the box really does have pretty much all bases covered when it comes to a bathroom shelf overhaul. Quite literally bursting at the seams, the box contains an edit of some of the best beauty brands in town to save you having to navigate your way through the shopping masses and sift through the usual pre-Crimbo carnage. The box contains:

Laura Mercier Foundation Primer

Dermalogica Overnight Repair Serum

NARS Mini Satin Lip Pencil in Rikugien

Rodial Bee Venom Moisturiser

Benefit They’re Real Mascara

Macadamia Macadamia Oil

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

La Coupe Intensive Hair Repair

Harvey Nichols Mini Scented Candle

Show Beauty Volume Lotion, Volume Mousse, Finishing Spray, Texture Spray, Dry Shampoo, Thickening Mist, Volumising Mist, Thermal Protect Lotion, Thickening Lotion, Pure Treatment Oil or Hair Fragrance

O.P.I Viking Nail Polish or Avoplex Hand Cream

Percy & Reed Dry Conditioner

The news gets better. Worth over £150, the gift box costs just £30 (+P&P) and will be available to order from the 17th of November 2014 from www.glossybox.co.uk while stocks last. Which we reckon, probably won’t be that long...

Register your interest so you don’t miss out here .

For a monthly fix, Glossybox also offer a three, six or twelve-month subscription starting at £30 (+P&P), £50 (+P&P) and £100 (+P&P) respectively.