Glossybox and Harvey Nichols nail the perfect Christmas gift

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 November 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-glossy-box-harvey-nichols

Looking for the Christmas gift for her that quite literally has it all? We think we’ve found it...

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Sure to satisfy even the fussiest of friends or family members, the new limited edition Christmas gift box from Glossybox and Harvey Nichols boasts a bevy of beauty goodies certain to earn you some serious Brownie points going into the New Year.

From makeup  to skincarehair  saviours to nail polishes, the box really does have pretty much all bases covered when it comes to a bathroom shelf overhaul. Quite literally bursting at the seams, the box contains an edit of some of the best beauty brands in town to save you having to navigate your way through the shopping masses and sift through the usual pre-Crimbo carnage. The box contains:

  • Laura Mercier Foundation Primer
  • Dermalogica Overnight Repair Serum
  • NARS Mini Satin Lip Pencil in Rikugien
  • Rodial Bee Venom Moisturiser
  • Benefit They’re Real Mascara
  • Macadamia Macadamia Oil
  • Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
  • La Coupe Intensive Hair Repair
  • Harvey Nichols Mini Scented Candle
  • Show Beauty Volume Lotion, Volume Mousse, Finishing Spray, Texture Spray, Dry Shampoo, Thickening Mist, Volumising Mist, Thermal Protect Lotion, Thickening Lotion, Pure Treatment Oil or Hair Fragrance
  • O.P.I Viking Nail Polish or Avoplex Hand Cream
  • Percy & Reed Dry Conditioner

The news gets better. Worth over £150, the gift box costs just £30 (+P&P) and will be available to order from the 17th of November 2014 from www.glossybox.co.uk  while stocks last. Which we reckon, probably won’t be that long...

Register your interest so you don’t miss out  here .

For a monthly fix, Glossybox also offer a three, six or twelve-month subscription starting at £30 (+P&P), £50 (+P&P) and £100 (+P&P) respectively.



You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks 2023 reader’s edit: 27 beauty and wellness buys you loved this year
Beauty
9 makeup buys that will genuinely take you from day to night
Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More