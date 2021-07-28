GLOSSYBOX'S July Beauty Treasures box is full of little-known brands you’re going to fall in love with

Written in partnership with GLOSSYBOX.

If you’re anything like us, the most exciting thing that usually arrives in the post is a Hello Fresh coupon, so when our monthly GLOSSYBOX drops, you can bet we’re tearing it into the second it’s in our hands. What could be better than a box of beauty discoveries delivered to your door each month?

The July GLOSSYBOX theme is hidden gems – stellar beauty buys you might not have heard of, but will definitely fall in love with when you try them. Think hero buys from indie brands and you’re along the right lines. The treats all live inside a baby blue treasure themed, sand-dusted box which you'll want to keep for storage it's that pretty.

What's inside the Beauty Treasures GLOSSYBOX?

Every GLOSSYBOX includes the first four products listed below and one of the following five others, based on your GLOSSYBOX Beauty Profile, which you fill in on site.

Kndr Kind Bronze, worth £14

No summer beauty look is complete without a dusting of bronzer. This one is buildable, creamy and ultra-soft. It uses plant-based butters to nourish your skin as well as imparting a sun-kissed glow.

Aurikah Aura Body Fragrance Mist – Tropique, worth £20

Whether you’re braving a trip abroad or staying home this summer, this tropically scented mist will make you feel like you’ve jetted off somewhere heavenly. It’s an island escape in a bottle, designed to evoke feelings of lounging on a beach with the sea lapping at your toes. It makes your skin feel silky too, which is always a plus!

Bubble T Cosmetics Foamo Shower Steamer Shell, worth £3.99

If you’re missing the bath bomb experience but can’t face stepping into a tub of warm water when it’s hot outside, a shower steamer is what you need. Simply place this shell shaped delight on the floor while you’re showering and wait for it to release its sweet orange essential oils into the air.

MCoBeauty Cheek & Lip Tint, worth £12

Multi-purpose beauty products are always a hit in our books, but even more so in summer when we want to pack light for our staycation. This little tube can be used to paint a perfectly pink pout or to create rosy flushed cheeks. It’s the perfect hybrid between a dewy gloss and a highly pigmented stain. You don’t need any brushes to apply it either, just blend it in with your fingertips for a youthful, glowing flush.

If that wasn’t enough, your fifth product will be one of the below, depending on the options you selected on GLOSSYBOX: Illamasqua Beyond Powder – OMG, Illamasqua Hydra Veil Primer, Illamasqua Masquara Raven, Eyeko Yoga Waterproof Mascara, Daily Concepts Daily Reusable Rounds or SportFX Wipe The Day Away Makeup Remover Wipes

Hidden away in the treasure chest inspired box you’ll also find an extra treat from either Belvita or Wrigleys; get digging to find yours!

Buy the Beauty Treasures July GLOSSYBOX, £13.25