Glowing summer skin in a bottle

The newest product from Guerlain is an absolute makeup must-have and the Glossy Posse’s most recent and intense cosmetic crush.

Combining the perfecting power of foundation with the flawless coverage of a skincare product and the sunkissed radiance of terracotta, this product provides a gorgeous and radiant, healthy-looking finish. Appearing makeup free, the lightweight formula works to give your complexion an instant natural, warm summer glow and perfect sunkissed skin.

The formula contains nourishing and natural ingredients and this foundation also counters the visible effects of fatigue, reviving dull and weary skin for a primed and even complexion. What’s more, each shade is designed to work as a base prior to the Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder to create a flawless, customizable tan for every skintone - it’s the perfect pot of personalised glow.

Guerlain Joli Teint Beautifying Foundation, £36. Buy online at www.selfridges.com