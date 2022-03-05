Go from dreary to dreamy with this gorgeous Elie Saab fragrance

8 December 2014
gtg-elie-saab-main

It may be wet and wintry outside but this Elie Saab fragrance is pure springtime bliss

A continuation of Elie Saab’s Ready-to-Wear 2014 Spring-Summer collection, L'Eau Couture combines the sophisticated style of high fashion with the floral freshness of a summer-time fragrance - and the Glossy Posse are in absolute heaven

With the intent of creating a totally unique fragrance that acts as a full extension of the elegant and ethereal clothing line, master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian has succeeded in creating a truly sensual scent.

Dressed in an elegant water-green box, the delicately faceted bottle reveals a crystalline and whimsically blue fragrance that’s as chic and beautiful as the very perfume itself.

Opening with crisp and citrusy top notes of Calabrian Bergamot and Magnolia, the perfume then reveals the sunny and symbolic heart of Orange Blossom before unveiling base notes of Green Almond and mouth-watering Vanilla.

Light, radiant and utterly feminine, just a few spritzes of this delicious scent lasts throughout the day and helps to evoke feelings of pure botanical bliss, no matter what the weather.

Elie Saab L'eau Couture Parfum, £31, buy online  here


