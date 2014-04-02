Do the Day Glow

This season, matte skin has been given its marching orders; ditto deep, flashy tans. The Spring/Summer 2014 catwalks showcased skin laid bare - but even models need a little help to achieve that ethereal, dewy day glow (they don’t get a lot of sleep you know). Enter the futuristic face savers that light up your eyes, bestow cherubic cheeks and spruce up your skin. This is clever minimalism done the modern way: seamless, weightless products that look natural but are impressively transformative.

Maestro makeup artist Tom Pecheux laid down the law backstage:

“Whatever you do this season, the complexion has to be summery, gorgeous and glowing.”

Enter bronzing authority James Read and his ingenious BB Gradual Tan Pen in Light. Fusing the beneficial and beautifying effects of a BB cream with a subtle wash of barely-there colour, this gradual tan pen puts other self-tan products in the shade. The brush applicator also makes oompa loompa palms a thing of the past. The golden boy himself told us it’s child’s play to use:

“Click the end then brush on an instant, skin perfecting glow that will develop into a light golden tan over a few hours. The brush does all the work so you won't get tan stains on your fingers.”

It’s not just innovative pens flattering our features; creamy crayons offer hassle-free application and a wash of soft, blendable colour. Rimmel Scandaleyes Shadow Stick in Bronze melts into the skin like chocolate and stays put for hours. The devil-may-care day glow girl doesn’t have time for touch-ups, she’s probably too busy surfing or pounding the pavements.

A swipe of cream blush is an equally time-efficient shortcut to a healthy, luminous glow, so for extra lustre add a swoosh of Daniel Sandler Radiant Sheen . A multitasking, suit-all palette, Daniel explains that the sheeny pink, cream and bronze shades add a je ne sais quoi sheen to both lips and eyes:

“These four shades work together to illuminate skin, or you can apply each colour individually with a wet brush to create pretty looks for eyes.”

As well as catching our attention, the day glow girl also captures the light - in a low-key manner of course. A pearly highlighter allows you to create cut-glass cheekbones in seconds and serves a multitude of uses, from adding sheen to collarbones to defining the brow bone and making eyes look brighter.

A fresh yet sophisticated finish is the crowning glory of the day glow look and who better than the French to give us some pointers on barely-there chic? Embryolisse BB cream keeps oily shine at bay while blurring imperfections and reflecting light. Skin won’t just look glowing; hyaluronic acid plumps skin from within and vitamin E moisturizes le visage. Glow forth and beautify.