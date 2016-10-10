Going backstage with Nicole Scherzinger…

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

The X Factor ‘Lives’ are go, and for judges and contestants that means margins for error needs to be minimal. Voices need to be as slick as dance moves, judge’s need wit at their fingertips and the whole process should be as smooth as silk. No pressure. Avoiding outfit malfunctions and looking the part in the glare of a HD camera is also a priority for pretty much everyone. Here’s how Nicole Scherzinger stayed polished and unflappable throughout the weekend, according to her X-Factor makeup artist Emma Osborne... Saturday Night

“Nicole's look for the opening night for the lives shows on the X Factor was all about brows defined eyes and soft full lips. I began prepping the skin with cult51 moisturiser , £49.99, as I find that this gives a gorgeous glow and invigorates the skin, helping to create a more radiant effect. For fuller lips I always use Instant Effects Instant Lips , £24.95. Once applied I can see the results within minutes; it gives the illusion of fuller lips and it’s also a perfect base from which to apply colour.”

“For skin, I used ex1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation in 11.0 , £12.50. This is perfect for Nicole as the yellow undertones work beautifully with her olive skin, allowing her skin to look flawless, with enough coverage for live HD TV. There's no SPF in this which also makes it ideal for TV- there’s not ‘flash effect’.” “For this makeup look, the emphasis was on the eyes so I started by using HD Brows Kajal in Rich Brown , £19, all over the eye, blending it out towards the outer corners to create a feline effect before adding Charlotte Tilbury Bronze and Gold shadows from the Dolce Vita Palette , £38. This added drama and went rather nicely with Nicole’s gold dress. I finished eyes off with a Stila Mascara , £18. As makeup complementing fashion goes, I think this was a perfect fit!” Sunday Night