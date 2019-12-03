Going 'out out' lipsticks: the glam lipsticks that always make an impact

Everyone knows a classic red lipstick adds a sophisticated edge to any outfit, but when it comes to party season, we want something a little bit more out there – think glitter finishes, punchy hues and satin shine and you’ll be along the right lines. Thankfully, the lipstick gods have been listening, because this year's crop of lip products tick all the right boxes, from impeccable staying power to high-octane glamour to seriously chic packaging. Texture is a big trend this year too; a simple smooth bullet isn’t enough to pique our interest anymore. No, no, we’re after crushed velvet finishes and glitter-infused formulas for lipsticks that look as good in the tube as they do on our lips. These lipsticks almost look too good to use – almost…

Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Scarlet Spell Matte Revolution, £25 Step aside Pillow Talk , Charlotte Tilbury has created a new must-have lipstick. The gorgeous rich red shade is perfect for wearing during the holiday season when nude lips just don't cut it. The winter berry shade is embossed with Charlotte's iconic lip print to add an extra special touch that we're completely in love with.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison Lipstick in 25 Goldie Red , £39 We let out an audible gasp when this glittering little guy landed on our desk. From the delicately engraved case that gives total Great Gatsby vibes, to a bullet that looks so much like fabric we could hardly believe it, this lipstick is a dream to behold. The pigment is bold with an iridescent finish, don’t let the shimmery finish make you think the colour payoff isn’t strong though – it’s as punchy as you’d want from a holiday season lipstick. It comes in a statement-making blue shade too, which while we know isn’t for everyone, it’s sure to be a head-turner on the Christmas party scene.

MAC Kiss of Stars Lipstick in Asterisk, £19 Using MAC lipsticks always makes us feel like we’ve totally nailed adulting, but the holiday collection of sparkling pearlized lipsticks allows us to embrace our inner child, adding an injection of fun to whatever you're wearing. The star-spangled bullet makes us feel like we’re embracing an intergalactic fancy dress theme, and the colour is no different. Not for the faint-hearted, this metallic high shimmer shade definitely gives an otherworldly feel and looks incredible on darker skin tones.

NARS Studio 54 Audacious Lipstick in Barbara, £26 Housed in outlandish glitter packaging, Nars’ 2019 holiday collection is inspired by Studio 54. Swipe on this tan rose shade for a dash of disco decadence that will see you through from office drinks to last-one on the dance floor. There are four lipsticks in the collection, with the others cased in red, pink and purple glitter cases, and we can’t help but want to snap up the whole set…

Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick in Glowstick , £20 We can always count on Illamasqua for a pop of pure pigment, and for a statement-making lip, you can’t go wrong with this semi-matte number. The creamy texture glides on for effortless colour in one stroke, which is just what you want when you’re hopping from party to party like the social butterfly you are.

Givenchy Rouge Interdit Red Line Collection in No 27 Bold Red , £26.50 Add instant class to your beauty look with this pearly deep red hue. The bullet is embossed with the brand’s iconic logo, while the formula itself delivers a deep, luminous colour for a bold festive look – plus the ribbon is the most satisfying way to open a lipstick ever!

Lancôme L’absolu Rouge Holiday Collection 2019 in Golden Holiday, £27 Speaking of satisfying packaging, we’ll never tire of Lancôme’s push open lipsticks. Housed in a sparkling silver case, this sheer golden finish adds a little touch of lustre to your lip look. It might not be as dramatic as the other lipsticks in our line up, but for the less festive-ly minded, it’s a lovely finishing touch.

Diorific Happy 2020 in Dream, £34 Trust Dior to create a lipstick that looks more like it belongs in an art gallery than in our makeup bag. From the pleasingly weighty gold packaging to the shimmering festive formula, this lipstick has everything you want from a designer beauty buy. We’ve fallen head over heels for this fascinating mauve shade, but if you prefer a more subtle look, opt for vintage rosy beige Charm or radiant red colour Passion.

Makeup Obsession Feels Lip Top Gloss in On Point, £4 If you’re not ready to splash out a lot of money for a one-season lip product, we’d like to point you in the direction of Makeup Obsession’s Lip Top Gloss. The glittering gloss applies like a dream on top of any lip product, delivering a gorgeous glimmering finish that doesn’t feel in the slightest bit sticky. It’s the ideal way to add a seasonal touch to your every day lipstick.

Yves Saint Laurent Limited Edition Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in Dazzling Carmin, £29 We're completely starry-eyed over this festive offering from YSL; from the embossed bullet to the glittering case, it was love at first sight when we saw it. The formula is ultra-pigmented with a silky-smooth consistency that will keep your lips feeling nourished, ready to pucker up under the mistletoe.