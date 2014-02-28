The New Eve Lom Radiance Perfecting Range and Pop-up Complexion Studio

If your skin’s in need of a dose of radiance for spring, then make sure you book in for an appointment at the new EVE LOM pop-up Complexion Studio at Space NK.

Running until the 8th of March exclusively at the Broadwick Street, Soho store, fans of the brand will be able to discover the new collection of complexion pick-me-ups and find their own bespoke winning formula for overcoming dull, winter skin. From cover-ups to concealers; bronzing to mineral powders, the range boasts 11 key make-up essentials to suit any preference and any level of coverage. Exhibiting the same traits that the skincare line is renowned for, the collection makes use of botanical stem cells and a unique BerryFlux Vita complex to offer hard-working hydration and protection properties.

Best suited to fair, medium and light brown skin tones, visitors to the pop-up can choose between a 30 minute express treatment or a one-hour in-depth consultation. Tickets are £15 and redeemable against any purchases made at the event. So how did GTG get on at ours? Here are our picks of the star products from the range…

Natural Radiance Mineral Powder Foundation , £45