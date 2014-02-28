The New Eve Lom Radiance Perfecting Range and Pop-up Complexion Studio

Ayesha Muttucumaru 28 February 2014
get-the-gloss-eve-lom-radiance-perfecting-range-3

Ayesha Muttucumaru books into the new EVE LOM pop-up studio at Space NK to find the perfect formula for radiant skin

If your skin’s in need of a dose of radiance for spring, then make sure you book in for an appointment at the new EVE LOM pop-up Complexion Studio at Space NK.

Running until the 8th of March exclusively at the Broadwick Street, Soho store, fans of the brand will be able to discover the new collection of complexion pick-me-ups and find their own bespoke winning formula for overcoming dull, winter skin. From cover-ups to concealers; bronzing to mineral powders, the range boasts 11 key make-up essentials to suit any preference and any level of coverage. Exhibiting the same traits that the skincare line is renowned for, the collection makes use of botanical stem cells and a unique BerryFlux Vita complex to offer hard-working hydration and protection properties.

Best suited to fair, medium and light brown skin tones, visitors to the pop-up can choose between a 30 minute express treatment or a one-hour in-depth consultation. Tickets are £15 and redeemable against any purchases made at the event. So how did GTG get on at ours? Here are our picks of the star products from the range…

Natural Radiance Mineral Powder Foundation , £45

Available in six shades, this lightweight, finely-milled powder leaves a soft, delicate glow to skin looking for a light dusting of colour. Mattifying but non-drying too, it provided just the right level of coverage to help us ditch the layers and prepare for (hopefully) sunnier climes.

Radiance Perfected Powder Foundation Brush , £38

At the launch, hordes of beauty enthusiasts were swooning over this beaut of a brush - and rightly so if you ask us. Silky to the touch, flat-topped and created as the perfect partner to the mineral powder foundation, it’s the ideal complexion cohort for distributing just the right amount of product to subtly diffuse imperfections.

Golden Radiance Bronzing Powder , £42

With the weather (again, hopefully) warming up, it seems fitting that our skin should follow suit. This super-fine, illuminating bronzing powder in two sun-kissed colours are great for most skin tones and leave a hint of candlelit shimmer behind to highlight, contour and brighten.

Sheer Radiance Translucent Powder , £42

What can we say, EVE LOM knows how to do a good powder and completing the hat trick is this super lux light-reflecting skin perfector. Hydrating, featherlike and enclosed in the most beautiful of packaging, shine control on-the-go has never been so easy, or more luxurious.

To book your consultation, call 020 8740 2085. The EVE LOM Complexion Studio can be found at Space NK, 8-10 Broadwick Street, Soho, London W1F 8HW.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More