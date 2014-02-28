The New Eve Lom Radiance Perfecting Range and Pop-up Complexion Studio

If your skin’s in need of a dose of radiance for spring, then make sure you book in for an appointment at the new EVE LOM pop-up Complexion Studio at Space NK.
Running until the 8th of March exclusively at the Broadwick Street, Soho store, fans of the brand will be able to discover the new collection of complexion pick-me-ups and find their own bespoke winning formula for overcoming dull, winter skin. From cover-ups to concealers; bronzing to mineral powders, the range boasts 11 key make-up essentials to suit any preference and any level of coverage. Exhibiting the same traits that the skincare line is renowned for, the collection makes use of botanical stem cells and a unique BerryFlux Vita complex to offer hard-working hydration and protection properties.
Best suited to fair, medium and light brown skin tones, visitors to the pop-up can choose between a 30 minute express treatment or a one-hour in-depth consultation. Tickets are £15 and redeemable against any purchases made at the event. So how did GTG get on at ours? Here are our picks of the star products from the range…
Natural Radiance Mineral Powder Foundation , £45
Available in six shades, this lightweight, finely-milled powder leaves a soft, delicate glow to skin looking for a light dusting of colour. Mattifying but non-drying too, it provided just the right level of coverage to help us ditch the layers and prepare for (hopefully) sunnier climes.
Radiance Perfected Powder Foundation Brush , £38
At the launch, hordes of beauty enthusiasts were swooning over this beaut of a brush - and rightly so if you ask us. Silky to the touch, flat-topped and created as the perfect partner to the mineral powder foundation, it’s the ideal complexion cohort for distributing just the right amount of product to subtly diffuse imperfections.
Golden Radiance Bronzing Powder , £42
With the weather (again, hopefully) warming up, it seems fitting that our skin should follow suit. This super-fine, illuminating bronzing powder in two sun-kissed colours are great for most skin tones and leave a hint of candlelit shimmer behind to highlight, contour and brighten.
Sheer Radiance Translucent Powder , £42
What can we say, EVE LOM knows how to do a good powder and completing the hat trick is this super lux light-reflecting skin perfector. Hydrating, featherlike and enclosed in the most beautiful of packaging, shine control on-the-go has never been so easy, or more luxurious.
To book your consultation, call 020 8740 2085. The EVE LOM Complexion Studio can be found at Space NK, 8-10 Broadwick Street, Soho, London W1F 8HW.