GTG's Instagram Fashion Week takeover

Susannah Taylor 10 September 2013
get-the-gloss-london-fashion-week-instagram-takeover-1

This London Fashion Week we're snapping the hottest looks as we go via Instagram and letting some of the top brands take over too, writes Susannah Taylor

Follow our Instagram takeovers at Fashion Week for VIP access to the latest insider looks and backstage snapshots.

From this Friday 13th September Get the Gloss will be sneaking backstage at London Fashion Week’s Spring/ Summer shows to bring you the latest and greatest looks from all the top make-up artists, hairstylists and designers via our Instagram profile.

Not only will we be using Instagram to snap the best looks, but we will be giving our favourite beauty insiders access to our Get the Gloss account. Follow us on Instagram at @GettheGloss  to get the inside track from experts such as hair stylists Luke Hersheson and Percy and Reed, and nail expert Anatole Rainey.

