Gucci showcase their cosmetics line at Milan Fashion Week

Italian fashion house Gucci has finally debuted its cosmetics line at Milan Fashion Week – and it’s even more gorgeous than we imagined it would be. Presented in chic black and gold packaging, each piece is embossed with the brand’s iconic Guccissima pattern and covers everything from foundations and concealers to brushes and blushes.

For creative director Frida Giannini, fashion and beauty have always been connected. She said, “One doesn’t exist without the other. Eyes, skin, lips - they’re like accessories, all working together to create an unmistakable look.”

Frida trudged through the house’s archives and developed the Iconic Six: gold, black, red, ottanio, bronze and copper, to keep the cosmetics inline with Gucci’s colour palette. In order to ensure the highest quality, she called upon the help of renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath to create the luxury beauty line and the dream team developed the collection over four years.

It’ll be a little longer before you can get your hands on the sought-after 200-piece makeup collection, as it’s due to launch in October. If you can’t wait until then, take a look at the collection’s 17 standouts here .