Gwyneth Paltrow as Madonna? Max Factor reveals stunning new pics

Ayesha Muttucumaru 1 July 2014
gtg-max-factor-gwyneth-main

Max Factor campaign muse Gwyneth Paltrow gets a 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s makeover to take on her most versatile role yet

To celebrate 100 of years of glamour, Max Factor  and MBE awarded makeup artist Pat McGrath  have teamed up to give muse Gwyneth Paltrow a makeover that spans the ages.

From Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot to Madonna and the already revealed  Farrah Fawcett , the summer campaign sees the A-list actress channel some of the most influential beauty looks of the past with a modern twist. An homage to the legacy of Mr Max Factor, the four stunning looks portray a range of different aesthetics from the timeless elegance of Breakfast at Tiffany’s to the 80s party scene at its most electric.

MORE GLOSS: Find out how to master the Farrah Fawcett flick

Which look is your favourite? According to Max Factor makeup artist and  Get The Gloss Expert Caroline Barnes , “For me, Farrah Fawcett from the 70s appeals to me most. It was a decade of change in makeup; the birth of the beautiful sun-kissed tanned skin.

“I adore the soft colourful metallic hues that were used in abundance on lips, eyes and cheeks. Foundation was light and it really felt that radiance and energy was pumped into hair and makeup, giving the 70s that feel of a new relaxed femininity and experimentation.”

Which beauty decade would you like to relive? Let us know by tweeting @MaxFactorUK using #Audrey #Brigitte #Farrah or #Madonna.



Explore More