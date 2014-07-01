Gwyneth Paltrow as Madonna? Max Factor reveals stunning new pics

To celebrate 100 of years of glamour, Max Factor and MBE awarded makeup artist Pat McGrath have teamed up to give muse Gwyneth Paltrow a makeover that spans the ages.

From Audrey Hepburn to Brigitte Bardot to Madonna and the already revealed Farrah Fawcett , the summer campaign sees the A-list actress channel some of the most influential beauty looks of the past with a modern twist. An homage to the legacy of Mr Max Factor, the four stunning looks portray a range of different aesthetics from the timeless elegance of Breakfast at Tiffany’s to the 80s party scene at its most electric.

Which look is your favourite? According to Max Factor makeup artist and Get The Gloss Expert Caroline Barnes , “For me, Farrah Fawcett from the 70s appeals to me most. It was a decade of change in makeup; the birth of the beautiful sun-kissed tanned skin.

“I adore the soft colourful metallic hues that were used in abundance on lips, eyes and cheeks. Foundation was light and it really felt that radiance and energy was pumped into hair and makeup, giving the 70s that feel of a new relaxed femininity and experimentation.”

