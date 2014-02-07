Gwyneth Paltrow’s got the Max Factor

Ayesha Muttucumaru 7 February 2014
get-the-gloss-max-factor

The first in a series of campaigns for Max Factor sees the actress channeling her inner Farrah Fawcett. We take a look behind-the-scenes

From timeless to modern muse, the new Max Factor campaign starring Gwyneth Paltrow sees the A-lister take a trip through the decades to recreate some of the last century’s most iconic looks.

Led by Global Creative Design Director Pat McGrath, the first stop on this time-travelling tour is the dazzling 70s and features the screen siren channeling her inner Farrah Fawcett. Think glowing skin, bronzed cheekbones, fanned-out lashes and of course, the Charlie’s Angels trademark hair flick.

MORE GLOSS:  Sam McKnight recreates the Farrah Fawcett flick 

In this behind-the-scenes video, the starlet looks every bit the Studio 54 muse thanks to the most jaw-dropping of glittering floor-length gowns and the most daring of plunging necklines. The 70s is the decade du jour at many of this season’s fashion shows, and these snaps are sure to provide ample inspiration for achieving the effortlessly glamorous style and attitude that embodied the disco era.

With new looks in the pipeline from the 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s, starring Mrs Paltrow in a variety of roles ranging from Marilyn and Audrey to Brigitte and even Madonna, we can’t wait to see what else the beauty brand has in store…


