Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

Doniella Davy, the mastermind behind the magical jewel-studded and graphic glittery makeup looks in HBO and Now TV's Euphoria has launched her makeup line Half Magic Beauty. She took to Tik Tok to demonstrate her ‘system’ to show how she creates such brightly coloured makeup looks with glitter on top, one of the fundamental elements of her new collection.

She begins with Chromaddiction Matte, $20 - a long-lasting, liquid eye shadow that comes in four shades; red-orange, periwinkle blue, chartreuse green and coral pink. Once that’s dried and set, she applies Chromaddiction Shimmer, $20 - a more metallic and shimmering version of the matte shadow that also come in four shades. Each one has been designed to compliment one of the matte shades. For that final bit of glittering flourish, she adds a glitter topper using Glitterpill, $17 - a sparkling, glittering liquid eyeliner that can be painted on however you please, which also comes in four shades.

There are also powder highlighters , liquid lipsticks , a setting spray and face adornments however the product that’s really caught our eye is the Wing Magician Reusable Silicone Guide, $9 . This diamond shaped tool helps you create the perfect eyeliner flick. Simply choose the angle you’re after, place it on the outer eye and run your eyeliner along. You can even pop it in the dishwasher to clean it afterwards. Genius!

We’ve been waiting for this launch since Doniella revealed she had created her own line back in February on Instagram, writing: “WHAT IF I said I have a makeup line and it’s launching this Spring….. I can’t believe I’m finally able to share this, and that this is actually real!" She added that for the past two years and while filming Season 2, she'd been secretly working on creating her dream makeup line. "I couldn’t be more completely over the moon thrilled out of my mind to introduce Half Magic." With exclamation marks a-plenty she invited her fand to follow @halfmagicbeauty "because it’s all for YOU." And despite currently only displaying a series of teaser black squares, it's already gathered nearly 40,000 followers.