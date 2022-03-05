Trick or treat yourself this Halloween with a DIY manicure from Ciaté

India Block 29 October 2015
ciate-halloween-manicures

This ghoulishly good nail art from Ciaté is the ultimate finishing touch to any Halloween fright night outfit

We asked celebrity nail artist Rebecca Wilson to create a hauntingly beautiful nail look for the spookiest night of the year. Doing a manicure at home doesn’t have to be scary, thanks to these step by step tips.

“Halloween nails can often be complicated and don’t translate well to an 'at home' manicure,” explains Rebecca, “so we wanted to give everyone a chance to recreate this look.”

Prep your nails with your base coat of choice, then follow with two coats of white polish such as Ciaté Snow Virgin , £9. Then take two shades of red polish. Rebecca recommends: “ a classic, bright red and more burgundy shade.” For this look, she chose Ciaté Mistress , £9 and Dangerous Affair , £9.

To begin layering the look, start with the bright red. Remove as much of the polish from the brush before placing it randomly on the nail. Using this ‘dry brush’ technique use small strokes to drag the polish across the nail.

Repeat until you are happy with the placement. Allow to dry, then do the same in alternating directions with the darker red shade. Next, take a black polish such as Ciaté Unrestricted Glam , £9.99 and add the final splashes. Rebecca recommends using a light touch at all times - “you can always add more but it's tricky to remove!”

Fix your frightening look with lashings of Speed Dry Top Coat , £12 to encase the nail and give a glossy finish to your gory look. Boo-tiful!

Will you be trying this terrifying but terrific manicure this Halloween? Let us know in the comments below, if you dare...

Tweet us  @GetTheGloss , India  @IndiaBlock  and Rebecca  @RebeccaJadeW

Nail polish is for life, not just for Halloween. That’s why we’ve included a full size Ciaté Paint Pot in Mistress in our Latest in Beauty Cult Collection Box. Get over £60 of beauty products delivered straight to your door for just £15.95.


