Trick or treat yourself this Halloween with a DIY manicure from Ciaté

We asked celebrity nail artist Rebecca Wilson to create a hauntingly beautiful nail look for the spookiest night of the year. Doing a manicure at home doesn’t have to be scary, thanks to these step by step tips.

“Halloween nails can often be complicated and don’t translate well to an 'at home' manicure,” explains Rebecca, “so we wanted to give everyone a chance to recreate this look.”

Prep your nails with your base coat of choice, then follow with two coats of white polish such as Ciaté Snow Virgin , £9. Then take two shades of red polish. Rebecca recommends: “ a classic, bright red and more burgundy shade.” For this look, she chose Ciaté Mistress , £9 and Dangerous Affair , £9.