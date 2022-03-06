Harvey Nichols launches Beyond Beauty gift with purchase

It's the final payday before Christmas and if you were thinking of putting off that festive shopping for another week or so, think again; thanks to Harvey Nichols, acting now will ensure you receive a gift yourself while you tick off everyone else's wish lists.



In their best ever 'gift with purchase' offer, the department store has put together an incredible beauty package worth a magical £195, which you will receive if you spend £125 on two or more products either online or in their beauty halls.



Stylishly presented in a black faux-leather limited edition Harvey Nichols cosmetics bag, the gift includes a whole host of beauty essentials - 18 to be exact - from some of the best brands in the business.



Ranging from the likes of This Works to REN and Eve Lom, it's the ultimate winter survival kit and gives you the chance to discover some new beauty gems or reacquaint yourself with your beloved favourites.

The gift bag includes:

Burt’s Bees- Lip Balm 4.25g

Butter LONDON - Mix of 3 Colour Nail Laquers, 11ml

Ginvera - BB Cream -8g

OPI - Nail Lacquer - 15ml

Bliss - High Intensity Hand Crème - 30ml

Ginvera - Exfoliating Duo - 10g

Dr Jackson - Skin Oil - 10ml

Dr Nick Lowe – Deep Wrinkle Filler 20ml

Eve Lom - Rescue mask or face cleanser - 15ml

Ole Henriksen - Truth Serum - 15ml

Ren - Radiance Renewal Mask - 15ml

Rodial - Bee Venom Moisturiser - 5ml

StriVectin – Eye Concentrate for Wrinkles - 7ml

Electric Hairdressing – May vary - Shampoo/Conditioner or a mini brush

La Coupe Orgnx - Brazilian Keratin Masque - 150ml

Macadamia - Oil - 10ml

Marvis - Classic Strong Mint Toothpaste - 10ml

Noble Isle - Body Lotion/Shower gel mix - 75ml

This Works - Deep Sleep Pillow Spray - 5ml

Harvey Nichols – Beauty Bag

The offer is rather apt given the brand's tongue-in-cheek Christmas ad campaign, 'Sorry I Spent It On Myself' in which customers are encouraged to splurge on themselves and buy others cheap presents such as a sink plug or toothpicks from its new budget range, wittily created by its ad agency. As some with a slightly different sense of humour note that they've somewhat missed the spirit of Christmas, perhaps then this cleverly curated bundle of beauty heaven makes up for it; from tomorrow you may be merrily generous as you shop, secure in the knowledge that a guilt-free treat will accompany you home.



Starting from Friday 29th November 2013, simply shop for beauty online at www.harveynichols.com or in store in Beyond Beauty, Harvey Nichols and spend £125 on two or more products and this gift will be yours (while stocks last).