Have it all with this beautiful NARS Virtual Domination Cheek Palette

10 December 2014
gtg-nars-beauty-crush

A healthy glow for daytime or dramatic shimmer for party season; this versatile palette from NARS is a must for your makeup arsenal…

Following the success of their Guy Bourdin and Danmari palettes, NARS have done it again with the launch of this beautiful 2014 edition; the Virtual Domination Cheek Palette.

Consisting of five pans, this beauty miracle combines three of the brand’s cult products; Laguna Bronzer, a diffused brown powder with golden shimmer, Deep Throat Blush, a sheer peach, and Miss Liberty Highlighting Blush, a shimmering peach, along with two limited edition blushers; Sex Fantasy Blush, a pale lavender pink, and Final Cut Blush, a matte peach coral. The range in blushers means that this palette is all you could ever need, whether you’re looking to achieve a healthy glow, natural-looking flush or something more dramatic.

As if that wasn’t enough, the blushes and bronzers are packaged in a sturdy case covered in digital lace that scores white webs through the iconic NARS logo. Once you open the case, you’ll see a large mirror inside, making it easy to apply quick touch-ups on the go.

NARS Virtual Domination Palette, £45, available from Space NK  here


