Have it all with this beautiful NARS Virtual Domination Cheek Palette

Following the success of their Guy Bourdin and Danmari palettes, NARS have done it again with the launch of this beautiful 2014 edition; the Virtual Domination Cheek Palette.

Consisting of five pans, this beauty miracle combines three of the brand’s cult products; Laguna Bronzer, a diffused brown powder with golden shimmer, Deep Throat Blush, a sheer peach, and Miss Liberty Highlighting Blush, a shimmering peach, along with two limited edition blushers; Sex Fantasy Blush, a pale lavender pink, and Final Cut Blush, a matte peach coral. The range in blushers means that this palette is all you could ever need, whether you’re looking to achieve a healthy glow, natural-looking flush or something more dramatic.

As if that wasn’t enough, the blushes and bronzers are packaged in a sturdy case covered in digital lace that scores white webs through the iconic NARS logo. Once you open the case, you’ll see a large mirror inside, making it easy to apply quick touch-ups on the go.

NARS Virtual Domination Palette, £45, available from Space NK here