Heavy metallics: the statement winter smokey eye

From golds to silvers to bronzes, metallic and smokey eyes reigned supreme on the AW14 runways. An edgier take on its more traditional predecessors, the key to mastering the trend lies in combining an assortment of different textures, colours and finishes to lids. Don’t be shy when it comes to your mascara – the more the better and as for the rest of your makeup? Bend the rules and throw a bold lip into the mix too, (although perhaps go easy on the blush…) A trend that’s all about experimentation and being a shade braver when it comes to your eye makeup , we took a peek into the kit bags of the pros who created the trend-setting looks backstage to compile all the tools and techniques you’ll need to nail your smokey eye this party season and beyond. Here’s how… Oscar de la Renta

Courtesy of Revlon The Look: Bold, dramatic deep brown eyes teamed with subtle contouring and natural-looking lips. The Inspiration: “I wanted the girls to be fresh-faced, easy and very natural,” said makeup artist Gucci Westman. “I was inspired by modern street wear, it is a look you can wear anytime.” Backstage Makeup Tips: Gucci’s kit bag comprised of Revlon ShadowLinks in Cocoa, Taupe and Onyx, £2.99 and ColorStay Liquid Eye Pen , £6.99 and Crème Gel Liner , £8.99 – both in black. “I really focused on blending in the colour for the smokey eye effect,” she said. “The overall look is effortless but still sultry which worked well with Oscar de la Renta’s Fall collection.” MORE GLOSS: 10 AW14 hair ideas and how to recreate them at home Philosophy

The Look: A red metallic smokey eye that mixed a hint of gloss with a touch of grunge. The Inspiration: “90s The Face magazine” said lead makeup artist Hannah Murray. “She’s tough. Her makeup lived-in and shows attitude…colours are ruddy. Burgundy on eyes and lips with wet, glossy skin.” Backstage Makeup Tips: Hannah mixed MAC Deep Brown and Terracotta Studio Finish Skin Corrector , £12.50 with a bit of MAC Pro Mixing Medium Shine , £16 and buffed it into the skin for a rich contour around the eyes. For added depth and definition, the charcoal Phone Number Eye Kohl , £14 was drawn through the upper lash line and smudged through the lower one too. Stay Black! False Lashes Waterproof , £19 was her mascara of choice, with MAC Pro Mixing Medium Shine applied over the eyelids and clear Lipglass , £14.50 in the inner corner of the eye to provide a wet, glossy finish. Chloé

The Look: A lighter and reflective eye makeup look, which turns the traditional smokey eye on its head. The Inspiration: Makeup artist Diane Kendal described the look that she created as the “Ethereal, pretty, iconic, Chloé girl.” Backstage Makeup Tips: It was all about layering different textures and products to create the almost pixie-like feel of this look. The mauve MAC Breaking Ground Cream Colour Base , £15.50 was firstly applied to the eyelid, with Beautiful Iris Eye Shadow , £13 blended on top for a lavender wash. A deep brown was then applied through the crease, outer corner of the eye and under the outer corner of the lower lashes. The Breaking Ground Cream Colour Base was then also applied through the lower waterline and the outside of the inner corner of the eye too for extra dimension. The pièce de resistance though came courtesy of the shimmering pink mauve Kitschmas Pigment , £17 which was pressed gently into the inner corner of the eye to highlight and brighten. For another colour choice, why not kill two birds with one stone and team metallics with this season’s blue makeup trend? Laura Mercier Eye Shimmer in Crushed Lapis provides a quick dose of sophisticated shimmer that comes with a handy pint-sized brush to make application a doddle. Matthew Williamson