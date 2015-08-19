Hot flush: sales of blusher and bronzer are up by 12%

Strobing may be the new contouring, but consumers are still turning to Kim Kardashian for makeup inspiration. Sales of blushes and bronzing products grew by 12% between 2013 and 2014, according to a study by Mintel, and researchers expect the industry to be worth £83 million by the end of 2015.

MORE GLOSS: The best contouring makeup, from high street to high-end

Cheekbones that could cut glass were considered beautiful long before the selfie queens ruled our Instagram feeds. But rather than spend hours in the makeup chair applying layers of cleverly gradated foundation a la Kim K, British women are looking for a more natural approach. Light sweeps of bronzer and artfully blended blush are perfect for the subtler, “no makeup makeup” look that we are loving right now. Everyone knows that natural beauty can always do with a subtle boost, and sales of concealer and primer are up by 6% and 5% respectively.

MORE GLOSS: Is strobing the new contouring?

It seems rosy cheeks and a subtle glow are currently in vogue, although as the nights draw in we predict that we’ll be turning to highlighting products for the perfect, illuminated look. In the meantime, check out our reviews of the best bronzers and blushes to find your perfect match.

Follow us @getthegloss and India @IndiaBlock

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox