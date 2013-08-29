Hourglass Femme Nude Lip Stylo Collection

Get ahead of next season’s fash pack and undress your lips using our newest bare essential – Hourglass’s new collection of Femme Nude Lip Stylos , £22.

An AW13 trend spotted on the runways of Giorgio Armani, Chloe, Alexander Wang, and DKNY, these lightweight, creamy-textured Notorious Nude lip crayons are great for giving nude pouts some extra day till dusk punch.

Falling somewhere between a lipstick and lip tint and containing nourishing Vitamin E, the six flattering shades provide a triple threat in terms of coverage, definition and versatility to suit a range of different skintones for a variety of different looks.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect pared-down party companion or something to give you an added bit of confidence to go in the beauty buff, this is one collection of neutrals which offer some serious after hours appeal, to see you through the dwindling days of summer and into the sweater-wielding nights of autumn.