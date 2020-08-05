This season's most hyped mascaras go head-to-head

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

This year has been the summer of mascaras, with more launches than we can remember; among others, Pat McGrath's Dark Star, £24 , Huda Beauty Legit Lashes , £24, and Boots No7 brought out a waterproof version of its mega-selling Full 360 Mascara , £12. The months of lockdown have seen a 156 per cent rise in sales of eye products driven by mascaras, according to Space NK. Hourglass's Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara, £29 became the site's biggest seller, shifting 1.6 per minute, when it launched last month, making it their fastest-selling mascara ever. In the age of the face mask, mascara sales are becoming the new economic barometer to replace the Lipstick Index. The Lipstick Index was famously coined by Estee Lauder chairman Leonard Lauder in the crash of the early 2000s, when despite the recession, sales of lipstick rose as women swapped indulgences for little luxuries. As we head towards a predicted covid recession, it seems that all eyes will be on the Mascara Index. Hourglass Unlocked has undoubtedly been the big hitter this season but also making a noise with its quirky brush and long wear promise is Urban Decay's Lash Freak Mascara , £21. Which one is best? We'll hand over to makeup artist Lisa Potter Dixon, who took to Instagram to let them duke it out on her face (one on each eye). Here's her verdict, and ours

First up what does this vegan mascara promise? Lisa notes that it claims to add definition, lift and length "three things we all want from mascara," notes Lisa, but with no mention of volume. It says it will deliver dramatic instant extension results with film-forming tech that coats each lash with light fibres for fanned out lashes. It has a plastic wand which is wider at the bottom and narrow at top with lots of tiny bristles. It doesn't have too much excess on the end to avoid mess. When Lisa applies it she said she can feel it grabbing the lashes, albeit gently. "It gives good colour and it lengthens and defines the lashes without needing to dip back in. What I'm noticing as I'm combing is it's lifting the more and lengthening. They said it's like lash extensions and it really is giving that individual lash look." Lisa's lashes look seriously impressive - she even says "wow" at her own lashes, so you just know it's good - like long, fluttery falsies, without any of the faff. Consider us convinced! It's a tubing mascara, so comes off with just warm water.

Lisa's verdict on Urban Decay's Lash Freak Mascara , £21