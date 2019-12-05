How brow soaps help you to create naturally full brows on a budget

The word ‘hack’ really grates on me for some reason but if ever there were a bonafide beauty hack, ‘soap brows’ is one. From makeup artists to beauty bloggers to old Hollywood starlets, using soap to shape, brush up, add fullness and set eyebrows is a tried and tested method that achieves soft and subtle yet still groomed results. Given the brow boom of the past few years, with sales of brow makeup soaring by 38 per cent in the UK between 2016 and 2017 alone according to NPD stats, taking things back to basics in a market crowded with pencils, powders, pomades and gels feel rather refreshing, not to mention frugal. Not that brow makeup doesn’t have its place, but the fact that the pros fall back on good old soap and water from time to time proves that it’s a strategy with legs.

Soap brows have even been given a 2020 twist, with the growing popularity of brow lamination proving the look never goes out of style.

How to ‘soap’ your brows

We were on a shoot with Pixiwoo last week and spied Nic whip out a silver tin of soap, not to wash her hands with but to coax her brows into shape. She'd done them with it that morning (see the results for yourself in our picture above) and said it made her otherwise fine brows look thicker. Given that she has a plethora of brow products at her disposal, why soap?

Handily, Nic’s sister Sam made a soap brow tutorial back in 2016 to demo the basic premise. Using a clear soap combined with water helps to beef out brows in a natural-looking way, leaving them looking thick and fluffy without the need to fill them in afterwards, although if you’re so inclined Sam advises adding colour only to the bottom arch of eyebrows to avoid interfering with the volume created by the soap.