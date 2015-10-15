How does the new Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation measure up?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 15 October 2015
estee-lauder-double-wear-makeup-to-go

We all love the original, but how does its more compact follow-up compare? We put Estée Lauder’s new Double Wear Makeup To Go Liquid Foundation to the test

When it comes to foundations, Estée Lauder’s original Double Wear is pretty hard to beat. Long-lasting and with a great shade range, the only thing lacking is its portability. As chic as the glass bottle is, it’s far from the lightest and without a pump dispenser; touch-ups carry a high risk of back-of-the-cab spillage. Somewhere, somehow though, the scientists at Estée Lauder must have heard our minor qualms, as the brand’s latest launch looks to provide the ultimate on-the-go solution.

Double Wear Makeup To Go does just what the name suggests - provides a compact alternative to achieving seamless luminous coverage throughout the day. The first thing that stands out about this new variation is the distinct packaging. Long gone are the days of crumbly palettes after one too many drops on a crowded dancefloor - just press the button (just once will suffice to begin with) and a small amount of foundation will pop out. It takes a little getting used to, (more so because it’s quite unlike other foundations out there), but because the button isn’t overly sensitive, it keeps mess as minimal as possible.

MORE GLOSS: Ruby Hammer shows us how to find the best foundation for your skin tone

The sponge applicator slots easily in place on top and works as a soft and easy-to-use travel cohort. The foundation is also a lot more hydrating than expected - think a more dewy, moisturising formula rather than matte; and medium as opposed to full coverage. Infused with hyaluronic acid, muru muru butter and milk thistle extract, it provides a smooth and seamless finish that dry to combination skin types will benefit from most in particular. Shade-range wise, it’s impressively inclusive boasting 18 hues to suit a range of different skin tones. Although not quite up there with the likes of the original (at a jaw-dropping 31), it’s still very good in terms of catering for the more fair-skinned among us (think ‘Cool Bone’) to the darkest (think, ‘Deep Amber’).

As far as clutch bag essentials go as we draw closer to party season, it is right up there for us in terms of usability and durability. Plus, it offers the type of coverage that allows your actual skin to shine through, acting more as an enhancement, rather than a mask.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Makeup To Go Liquid Compact is £33 and available to  buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More