How does the new Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation measure up?

When it comes to foundations, Estée Lauder’s original Double Wear is pretty hard to beat. Long-lasting and with a great shade range, the only thing lacking is its portability. As chic as the glass bottle is, it’s far from the lightest and without a pump dispenser; touch-ups carry a high risk of back-of-the-cab spillage. Somewhere, somehow though, the scientists at Estée Lauder must have heard our minor qualms, as the brand’s latest launch looks to provide the ultimate on-the-go solution.

Double Wear Makeup To Go does just what the name suggests - provides a compact alternative to achieving seamless luminous coverage throughout the day. The first thing that stands out about this new variation is the distinct packaging. Long gone are the days of crumbly palettes after one too many drops on a crowded dancefloor - just press the button (just once will suffice to begin with) and a small amount of foundation will pop out. It takes a little getting used to, (more so because it’s quite unlike other foundations out there), but because the button isn’t overly sensitive, it keeps mess as minimal as possible.

MORE GLOSS: Ruby Hammer shows us how to find the best foundation for your skin tone

The sponge applicator slots easily in place on top and works as a soft and easy-to-use travel cohort. The foundation is also a lot more hydrating than expected - think a more dewy, moisturising formula rather than matte; and medium as opposed to full coverage. Infused with hyaluronic acid, muru muru butter and milk thistle extract, it provides a smooth and seamless finish that dry to combination skin types will benefit from most in particular. Shade-range wise, it’s impressively inclusive boasting 18 hues to suit a range of different skin tones. Although not quite up there with the likes of the original (at a jaw-dropping 31), it’s still very good in terms of catering for the more fair-skinned among us (think ‘Cool Bone’) to the darkest (think, ‘Deep Amber’).

As far as clutch bag essentials go as we draw closer to party season, it is right up there for us in terms of usability and durability. Plus, it offers the type of coverage that allows your actual skin to shine through, acting more as an enhancement, rather than a mask.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Makeup To Go Liquid Compact is £33 and available to buy online here .

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox