How lovely it would be to have a candlelit glow, 24/7. Oh…

Anna Hunter 4 December 2015
hourglass-1

Give the gift of love and light this Christmas. This mini makeup marvel makes ALL the difference….

The Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powders; I’ve never met anything like them. Flattering, subtle, skin enhancing and glow giving all at once, they’re as close to soft focus perfection as a face powder could get. Slip an exclusive mini one in a stocking (your own?) and the receiver will beam on through to 2016 emitting a ‘can’t quite put your finger on it’ healthy luminosity, no matter how naughty or nice they’ve been.

Dim light is anything but dull, but in the manner of dimmer switch, it casts everything in a warm, golden veil. Buff all over for ever so subtle radiance, or apply to the high planes of the face for low key highlighting, The finely milled formula is barely detectable on the skin, yet blurs away blotchiness, fine lines and pores with finesse, all the while bigging up your best features from backstage. Smooth, soft and spared of glitz and glitter, it makes even run off their feet Christmas hosts look well rested. Dim Light, camera, action...this Christmas looks set to be a beauty, no filter needed.

Hourglass Mini Ambient Lighting Powder in Dim Light , exclusive to Liberty, £19

On the hunt for beauty gifts?  Sign up to our newsletter for weekly ideas, direct to your inbox 

Follow me on Twitter  @AnnaMaryHunter  and Instagram  @annyhunter 


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy has launched her makeup range

How to calm sensitive skin fast: the products a celebrity makeup artist always uses for red carpet events


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF50 PA ++++, £59.90

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, £49

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Skin

Waxing? Shaving? IPL? The best ways to de-fuzz at home, according to a hair removal expert

Skin

Caroline Hirons’ Skin Rocks app has launched and it’s like having a skin expert in your pocket

Skin

Cryotherapy and skin-cooling beauty tools to sculpt, lift and tighten

Beauty

The products our editors finished this month: July empties 2022

Skin

SPF serums: the next generation of sun protection and they are Caroline Hirons approved

Sponsored

REN Clean Skincare is launching in Boots and we couldn’t be happier

Skin

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Anna Hunter
Explore More