How lovely it would be to have a candlelit glow, 24/7. Oh…

The Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powders; I’ve never met anything like them. Flattering, subtle, skin enhancing and glow giving all at once, they’re as close to soft focus perfection as a face powder could get. Slip an exclusive mini one in a stocking (your own?) and the receiver will beam on through to 2016 emitting a ‘can’t quite put your finger on it’ healthy luminosity, no matter how naughty or nice they’ve been.

Dim light is anything but dull, but in the manner of dimmer switch, it casts everything in a warm, golden veil. Buff all over for ever so subtle radiance, or apply to the high planes of the face for low key highlighting, The finely milled formula is barely detectable on the skin, yet blurs away blotchiness, fine lines and pores with finesse, all the while bigging up your best features from backstage. Smooth, soft and spared of glitz and glitter, it makes even run off their feet Christmas hosts look well rested. Dim Light, camera, action...this Christmas looks set to be a beauty, no filter needed.

Hourglass Mini Ambient Lighting Powder in Dim Light , exclusive to Liberty, £19

On the hunt for beauty gifts? Sign up to our newsletter for weekly ideas, direct to your inbox

Follow me on Twitter @AnnaMaryHunter and Instagram @annyhunter