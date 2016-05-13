How the new 13-piece Benefit Brow collection really measures up...

1 / 10

The new Benefit Brow collection: the Get The Gloss review

In terms of eyebrow makeup, few brands do it better than Benefit. The top prestige brand in the sector when it comes to boosting brows far and wide, its roster of bestsellers has proven popular among all manner of brow types and shapes, accounting for half of the approximately 1.1 million brow products sold last year.

Building on its reputation for exemplary eyebrow makeup innovation, the brand recently unveiled its new all-encompassing brow collection - a 13-piece range offering every finish and texture imaginable to solve every eyebrow dilemma. The shade range additions are of particular note, providing a more inclusive colour spectrum that leaves no brow shade snubbed. Treating eyebrows like we would our hair, each product (including the three handy tools) looks to address a particular concern, whether it be sparseness, definition or colour.

The most comprehensive launch in this area that we’ve ever seen, we put the collection through its paces to provide a handy go-to guide for helping you along the way to becoming a brow expert in your own right.

The new Benefit brow collection launches nationwide from the 24th of June 2016.

