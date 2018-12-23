How to do an easy rose gold eye

Rose gold comes into its own in party season. It’s the perfect show-stopping festive shade that looks stunning in evening light and if you love a smokey eye, it gives this look an instant update. The rosy hue can be a little hard to master. Too much pink can make you look tired and so the trick is to balance it out with a cool-toned deep plum. This quick and easy rose gold eye uses only three products - the Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette, £42 , Stila Magnificent Metals Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade ‘Jezebel’, £24 and Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade ‘Rose Gold Retro’, £24 . The Urban Decay Naked Cherry Palette is my go-to for base shades and the Stila shadows are an easy way to add glitter to any eye look. How to do the rose gold smokey eye

1. Fill the crease Using the Urban Decay Naked Cherry palette, start by running the shade ‘Feelz’ throughout the crease. This lighter neutral shade of rosy pink so will help to create a smooth transition between colours that you’ll be adding later. Sweep the shadow through the crease, blending upwards to just above the crease as you go.





2. Shade the outer corner of the eye Next, deepen up the outer corner of the eye with the shade ‘Devilish’ which is a darker, plum hue. This adds depth to the look and makes it a little more smokey and stops the pink from dominating too much. Place a small amount of shadow on the outer corner by the lash line and then blend inwards with a clean brush, repeating until it’s blended thoroughly.

3. Apply base shadow to centre and inner lid Take the rose gold shade ‘Bang Bang’ with your ring finger and place in the centre and inner part of your lid. This shimmer shadow works as a base for the Stila liquid shadows we’re about to layer on top. Blend it outwards until it meets the plum shade. 4. Add shimmer to centre and inner lid Using the Stila Magnificent Metals Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in the shade ‘Jezebel’, £24 , place a small amount in the inner part of the lid and use a small blending brush to feather the edges towards the centre of the eye.

This shadow dries fast, so start with a small amount and blend immediately, repeating until you have a decent amount of rose gold foil on the lids.

5. Pat a final shimmer layer onto centre and inner lid Lastly, take a small amount of the Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in ‘Rose Gold Retro’, £24 and pat over the shade ‘Jezebel’ to add a touch of glitter and amp up the look.

6. The finishing touches – liner and mascara To tie the look together, with a small pencil brush smudge a small amount of the shade 'Devilish' onto the lower lash line. Finish with a small amount of eyeliner of your choice close to the lashline and lashings of mascara and you’re good to go! I have used the Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, £14.40 and Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, £8.99 .

I’ve worked a rosy lip with this too using Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, £16 topped with Fenty Beauty Glossbomb Lip Luminizer, £16 - a rosy shade will compliment the eye look without taking the focus away from the eyes.