How to do the perfect brown smokey eye for under a fiver

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 April 2014
revolution-iconic-3

If you thought all good makeup comes at a price, think again. The new eye palette from Makeup Revolution ticks all the boxes, with plenty of change to spare

From shimmer to matte to pearl, the new Iconic 3 eyeshadow palette has all you need to create the perfect brown smokey eye this spring.

Priced at a purse-friendly £4 and with 12 shades to choose from, this must-have palette is testament to the fact that good makeup needn’t break the bank. Pigmented enough to show up on any skin tone and versatile enough to use for either work or play, it’s certainly given our more expensive makeup counterparts a run for their money in every sense.

Choose one of the lightest shades to add a subtle highlight to brow bones and inner corners of the eye, the more neutral shades for  lids and apply the deepest colours to the outer corners and lash lines. There you have it – a high impact, low cost eye makeup look that’s quick, chic and surprisingly cheap too.

Makeup Revolution Redemption Palette Iconic 3, £4.  Buy online


