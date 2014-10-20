Long, false and fabulous: The winter lash

Top and bottom lashes were given a Barbie makeover on the AW14 Fashion Weeks, thanks to doll-like flutters with a 60s flair using heaps of mascara and an array of different sized falsies. “This season, mascara’s going to have to work harder as lashes are doing double duty. That means top and bottom lashes are long and thick,” says Maybelline UK Makeup Director Sharon Dowsett. “Curl them first for a really open-eyed effect and layer on at least a couple of coats...a double dose of mascara! You know it’s good for you. This look is slightly inspired by the 60s but worn with a fresher face. Mascara formulations and wands are so much more advanced, let’s take advantage of them.” For the perfect prep, curl shorter lashes with the easy to handle Laura Mercier Eyelash Curler , £11 or Suqqu’s Eyelash Curler , £18 for longer straighter ones. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal and understated for a modern way to get dolled up this autumn. Gucci

Take your cue from Twiggy and makeup artist Pat McGrath and team your 60s feline flick with a stellar pair of fake eyelashes, nude lipstick and contouring makeup to make cheekbones pop. For a bright eyed, wide awake effect, try Eylure Definition 120 , £5.25, combined with a pair of Underlash 041 , £5.06. Although false eyelashes were used on both top and bottom lash lines at the show, if the latter proves tricky we’d recommend Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara , £13 instead which has a super slim tip for extra precision. Dolce & Gabbana

Instagram @maccosmetics The look masterminded by makeup artist Terry Barry at Just Cavalli was “Inspired by Margaret Hemingway...70s palette, khaki, luxurious...” and eyelashes were coated with two different mascaras to create greater intensity and separation. MAC Studio Sculpt Lash Mascara , £14.50 was applied heavily but evenly through the upper and lower lashes so each individual lash was covered, with In Extreme Dimension Lash 3D Lash Mascara , £19 then used on upper eyelashes for a great level of saturation and volume. Eyes were left eyeliner free with the intensity of the lash lines contrasted with a neutral or orange-tinged base for added impact. Versace