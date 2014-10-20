Long, false and fabulous: The winter lash

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 October 2014
gtg-aw14-doll-like-lashes-main

This season, it’s all about getting dolled up when it comes to your eyelashes. Fake a fuller lash line with these top runway to reality eye makeup tips...

Top and bottom lashes were given a Barbie makeover on the AW14 Fashion Weeks, thanks to doll-like flutters with a 60s flair using heaps of mascara and an array of different sized falsies.

“This season, mascara’s going to have to work harder as lashes are doing double duty. That means top and bottom lashes are long and thick,” says Maybelline  UK Makeup Director Sharon Dowsett. “Curl them first for a really open-eyed effect and layer on at least a couple of coats...a double dose of mascara! You know it’s good for you. This look is slightly inspired by the 60s but worn with a fresher face. Mascara formulations and wands are so much more advanced, let’s take advantage of them.”

For the perfect prep, curl shorter lashes with the easy to handle Laura Mercier Eyelash Curler , £11 or Suqqu’s Eyelash Curler , £18 for longer straighter ones. Keep the rest of your makeup minimal and understated for a modern way to get dolled up this autumn.

Gucci

Take your cue from Twiggy and makeup artist Pat McGrath and team your 60s feline flick with a stellar pair of fake eyelashes, nude lipstick and contouring makeup  to make cheekbones pop. For a bright eyed, wide awake effect, try Eylure Definition 120 , £5.25, combined with a pair of  Underlash 041 , £5.06. Although false eyelashes were used on both top and bottom lash lines at the show, if the latter proves tricky we’d recommend Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara , £13 instead which has a super slim tip for extra precision.

Dolce & Gabbana

‘Enchanted beauty’ was the designers’ vision at this season’s show - a look enhanced by the feathery eyelashes created by Pat McGrath. For definition, she firstly lined the upper and bottom lash lines, drawing from the centre to the outer corners. This was followed by a soft line of Intense Liquid Eyeliner in Black Intense , £24.50 on the tops only. The Eyeliner in Nude , £18 was then used to illuminate the inner corners of the eyes.

Two different types of mascara were used on upper and lower eyelashes for a fresh finish. For volume, Intenseyes Mascara in Black Intense , £25.50 was used on upper ones, with Passioneyes Mascara in Terra , £26 applied to the bottom ones for a volumised and curled lash look.

MORE GLOSS: The truth about eyelash extensions and the alternatives

Just Cavalli

Instagram @maccosmetics

The look masterminded by makeup artist Terry Barry at Just Cavalli was “Inspired by Margaret Hemingway...70s palette, khaki, luxurious...” and eyelashes were coated with two different mascaras to create greater intensity and separation.

MAC Studio Sculpt Lash Mascara , £14.50 was applied heavily but evenly through the upper and lower lashes so each individual lash was covered, with In Extreme Dimension Lash 3D Lash Mascara , £19 then used on upper eyelashes for a great level of saturation and volume. Eyes were left eyeliner free with the intensity of the lash lines contrasted with a neutral or orange-tinged base for added impact.

Versace

Instagram @patmcgrathreal

Backstage at Versace, makeup artist Pat McGrath created a look that was reminiscent of the 60s bombshell. Channel your inner Bridget Bardot by following their example by layering two pairs of false eyelashes and keeping the rest of your makeup simple. MAC 44 False Eyelashes , £10.50 are great for giving eyes a winged flirty edge.

MORE GLOSS: 10 hair ideas from the AW14 catwalks and how to do them at home

Prada

For the spider-like eyelashes devised by Pat McGrath at Prada, don’t be afraid to go above and beyond your normal daily slick of mascara - clogs are actually a good thing in this case. According to makeup artist Val Garland, “To really clump lashes, try the age-old trick of dusting powder in between mascara applications.” Try using L’Oréal Paris Miss Manga Mascara , £8.99 to give clumps some extra plump.


