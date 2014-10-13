How to get bold and beautiful eyebrows

What’s the secret to perfect eyebrows? Some clever eye makeup savvy and eyebrow shaping know-how.

The trend for eyebrows this season was for greater depth of colour and definition, steering clear of any association to the ‘scouse brow’ though. Subtle build-up of colour was the makeup tip of choice backstage at the AW14 Fashion Weeks with a tomboy finish favoured for a more structured look.

“Use a brow colour that has a grey flat tone as a base,” recommends L’Oréal Paris makeup artist Lynsey Alexander. “This will make brow hairs look rich, yet still subtle. Avoid anything that has a green or red tinge, as these tend to look very ‘product heavy.’”

Here’s what the pros behind the looks used to create our favourite runway looks and their top beauty tips to translate them to reality without a hitch. Before you start shading, sculpting and drawing though, ensure you’re working with the right foundations by making an eyebrow threading appointment first. Blink and Shavata Brow Studio both have a team of experts who showcase a wealth of experience at making the most of your natural eyebrow shape to keep them looking groomed and polished, but also distinctly your own.

3.1 Phillip Lim

“It's time to 'Rock the Casbah' this fall. A bold, angled brow, clean eyelids and slightly sculpted cheeks give a bit of new wave punk inspiration," said makeup artist Francelle Daly backstage at 3.1 Phillip Lim. Polished but with an edge, the sharpener-free NARS Brow Perfector , £16.50 was used to define the eyebrow shape, with NARS Matte Eyeshadow , £18 in shades Blondie, Bali, Bengali, New York or Coconut Grove applied afterwards depending on the model’s hair colour - a more subtle way to shape your eyebrows that avoids looking too drawn in.