How to get glowing skin: 10 radiance-boosting beauty tips from a celebrity MUA

When it comes to glowing skin, what are the secrets to creating a luminous, healthy looking complexion? Having worked his magic on everyone from Adele to Daisy Lowe, Elle Macpherson to Amber Heard, we asked renowned makeup artist Michael Ashton for his tried and tested roadmap to radiance. With a few of our favourites thrown in for good measure too, let this guide for glowing skin help light the way for making skin look lit from within... 1. Use a pre-makeup application of face serum

“Skincare is key when it comes to achieving a healthy dewy finish, so makeup and skin serums are the fastest and most effective way to improve skin texture,” explains Michael. “My go-to serum when working with clients before the red carpet is Erno Laszlo Phormula 3-9 Repair Serum , £235, which instantly plumps and refines skin texture and is a tiny bit reflective to give a polished and glowing finish to the skin.” We’re also big fans of Kiehl’s Daily Reviving Concentrate , £38 - a daily wake-up-call for fatigued and tired-looking skin. A lightweight golden elixir of ginger root essential oils, tamanu and sunflower seed botanical oils, it helps protect skin against environmental nasties as well as strengthening the skin barrier too. MORE GLOSS: Do you really need a face serum? 2. Adapt your choices to your skin type

“Natural skin texture plays an important part is deciding how and when to use radiance products. For those with a slightly drier skin type, I would recommend using a nourishing moisturising cream and then layering something like Tom Ford Complexion Enhancing Primer , £56, before applying a luminous foundation.” If you're looking for a moisturiser that is both hydrating and fast absorbing, Aurelia Cell Revitalise Day Moisturiser , £52 is one of our favourites for giving skin a plumped up, supremely bouncy base. We’d also recommend Eucerin AQUAporin ACTIVE Moisturising Cream Light , £15.50, for giving dry and dehydrated skin the boot. In terms of the right cover up, MAC Studio Waterweight SPF30 Foundation , £27, could be your perfect match if you have a combination or oily skin type thanks to its matte but luminous finish and featherlight texture. MORE GLOSS: How to find the best foundation for your skin tone 3. Opt for imperfect makeup “It is a wonderful urban legend that Andy Warhol started, but the old tale of Bianca Jagger getting into a hot bath after doing her makeup for that fresh and dewy look really does leave your makeup looking absolutely incredible,” says Michael. “Well worth a try if you have the time!” 4. Don't think you can't use a matte primer

“If you have particularly oily skin but still want to try a more dewy finish to the skin, then an anti-shine product like Laura Mercier Secret Finish Mattifying Primer , £23.50, applied to the T-zone works well to give a long-lasting velvety finish,” says Michael. “Then you can use a refined powder to highlight the cheekbones - Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Powder , £32, is brilliant for adding radiance without looking too ‘glittery!’” 5. Find your paw-print... “ Lucas Pawpaw , £5.95, is the perfect product for adding a freshly flushed sheen to the cheeks,” recommends Michael. “Gently press pat onto the cheekbones using your fingertips.” 6. Glow from the inside out

“As we all know, healthy and radiant skin starts from the inside out,” says Michael. “Alongside a balanced diet, one of my favourite products for achieving glowing skin is Fountain The Glow Molecule Food supplement , £38, which when taken daily helps give skin a brighter more youthful texture.” MORE GLOSS: How can I get clear skin? 7. Choose a foundation-serum hybrid

“To create a skin finish that looks fresh and flawless, try using one of the next generation skin serum foundations such as Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation SPF40 , £42,” recommends Michael. “The lightweight formulas allow for a buildable coverage that still looks like skin. Rather than using a brush, apply the product with your fingers and massage it into the skin so it becomes undetectable.” 8. Get lippie “For a youthful flush of colour on the cheeks, apply a little sheer lipstick to the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards along the cheekbones,” advises Michael. “It will give you soft focus colour whilst brightening your complexion.” MORE GLOSS: How to contour your face like a pro 9. Spray a quick spritz of facial mist