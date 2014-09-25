How to look like a Parisian beauty

When it comes to beauty , the French really know what works. With some of the best products around for addressing specific skin problems such as acne and sensitive skin and makeup that reflects the elegance and sophistication of the capital, we thought that there was no better time to celebrate the best French beauty launches than at the beginning of Paris Fashion Week. From blemish busters that actually work to the anti-ageing skin care must-haves to boost anyone’s trans-seasonal artilleries, here’s our guide for giving your beauty regime a Parisian makeover. Bye-bye blemishes

La Roche-Posay Effaclar 3-step Anti-blemish System £32.50. Buy online . Gentle, simple and effective, if you suffer from spots, acne or blemishes this 3-step kit is a must-buy. Comprising of a non-abrasive Gel Cleanser, Clarifying Toner to mattify and Effaclar Duo [+] to unclog pores, hydrate and lessen the appearance of discolouration, we can now say we have all the tools needed to stop breakouts before they reach their full potential - skin care for oily skin types has just been made a whole heap easier. The French facial oil

L’Occitane Divine Youth Oil £68. Buy online . If you suffer from particularly dry skin, a facial oil could be just the extra addition to your skin care routine that you need. Unexpectedly non-oily despite its name, this particular oil sinks into skin like a dream and boasts a bevy of anti-ageing qualities to boot. Rich in rejuvenating plant oils providing a hefty dose of omega 9 and essential fatty acids, skin’s left smoother and more moisturised with fine lines and wrinkles plumped up too. Pop on underneath your night cream for optimum results. MORE GLOSS: How to be an American beauty The SOS cream

Bioderma Cicabio Soothing Repairing Cream £6.50. Buy online . The perfect antidote for skin that’s irritated or just throwing a bit of tantrum, this soothing cream containing resveratrol , copper and centella asiatica (for regeneration), copper-zinc complex (to prevent bacterial entry) and hyaluronic acid (to intensely hydrate), helps to ease discomfort, improve skin’s resilience and protect and repair. Interesting fact - cicabio cream is the 2nd most prescribed product by French dermatologists. That’s reason enough for us to pop one of these portable sized skin saviours into our handbags asap. The body cream that does it all

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Fluide £28. Buy online . Truly worthy of the title of a moisturiser that does more, this bathroom shelf multitasker goes beyond the call of duty, by also acting as a makeup remover, after-sun and after-shave one-stop shop. Fast absorbing with greasy residue kept to a minimum, it’s the ideal post-shower skin pick-me-up for when time is of the essence without compromising on results. Flutter like the French

L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes So Couture Mascara £10.99. Buy online . Take inspiration from the AW14 runways and opt for a full on, drastic eyelashes with this satisfyingly volumising and clump-free mascara. Great for adding definition to eyes on mornings when you’d rather swap your eyeliner for an extra 10 minutes in bed, the precision brush evenly distributes the formula from root to tip to make eyes look a little more wide awake even if they’re feeling far from it. The lux cleansing balm