How to make your eyelashes go viral

Kendall Jenner kicks up a social media storm with practically every update she posts, so when she dishes out counsel on how to follow suit, we’re all ears. Or in this case, eyelashes, as Kendall’s guidance on attaining global notoriety seems to apply equally to media channels and mascara in the recently released advert for new Estée Lauder Sumptuous Knockout Mascara . Nuggets such as ‘always look your best but keep it real’ (cue false lashes falling off) and ‘try reinventing something’ reflect Sumptuous Knockout’s conditioning, non-flaking formula and patented Clump Separation Brush, not to mention the blend of two carbon black fibres for extra sootiness.

I’m not sure whether this mascara is reinventing the wheel as such, but it does make lashes look beautifully groomed, lifted and long. The ‘knockout’ aspect for me is that, no matter how many millions of coats you apply (I tested this on a leisurely night in, although wearing more than my pants unlike Kendall ‘eyebrow’) it does indeed, actually, definitively, point blank refuse to clump. Not a spider’s leg or black gob in sight. Just longer, darker lashes and a vat of eye makeup remover at the end of the night. It’s both sumptuous, and very satisfying to put on and prance around in. Whether or not you video that is up to you.

Estée Lauder Sumptuous Knockout Mascara , £24

Follow me on Twitter @AnnaMaryHunter and Instagram @annyhunter

Beauty product junkie? Update your wishlist weekly by signing up to our newsletter