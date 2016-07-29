How to master the art of lip contouring

When it comes to remarkably transformative makeup techniques, contouring has truly transcended the world of trends to fast become the skill that everybody wants to add to their beauty CVs. Its most recent incarnation? Lip contouring and the art of masterfully using makeup to sculpt, define and chisel your way to a more voluptuous lip line from the comfort of your own home. With the huge media buzz surrounding Kylie Jenner's lips (and subsequent admission of having fillers last year), plus recent stats from Whatclinic.com revealing that lip augmentation surgeries are up by 114%, the timing of this particular makeup trend makes perfect sense to provide an alternative to more extreme measures in the quest to achieve a fuller pout. The demand for it is huge - we need only look at the success of Instagram megastar Huda Kattan's (aka Huda Beauty's) YouTube and Instagram videos and the launch of her new Lip Contours (they were an instant sell-out on Cult Beauty ) to see how popular it has become. So what's the key? “Lip contouring is about playing with light, shade and texture,” says top makeup artist and Get The Gloss Expert Lee Pycroft . “By using varying tones of pencil, lip colour, highlighter and concealer, the illusion of a fuller mouth can be achieved.”





Instagram @hudabeauty First steps? Perfect prep. “The prepping of the lips is important as the base lip colour will need to be matte, so using a lip scrub and balm first will keep lips looking smooth.” For a two-in-one buff and balm treatment, the Clinique Sweet Pots Sugar Scrubs and Lip Balms , £15, provide the best of both worlds. For something a little more intensive though should your lips be feeling the effects of sun, wind and winter, La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips , £6, makes for the perfect helping hand.

How to make your lips bigger Step 1: “Use a lip pencil that is within the natural skin tone range,” recommends Lee. In terms of finding your perfect match, she adds: “If you are fair to medium skin toned, go for muted pinks and beiges and tawny tones. If you are medium to dark skin toned, go for browns, lattes and walnut shades. Stick to matte textures - nothing too sheer or you won’t get the definition you need.” Her top picks include the seamless Iconic Nude by Charlotte Tilbury , £16, and long-lasting Bobbi Brown Lip Pencil in Nude . Others of note? The universal rose-tinted Dior Addict Lip Glow Liner , £20.50, also makes for an innovative recommendation in our experience thanks to its slanted edge for extra precision and formula that subtly volumises and fills to create the smoothest of canvases.

For a budget beauty buy that gives plenty of plump factor for your pennies, look no further than Topshop Beauty’s Lip Contours , £6.50 - two creamy shades have been specifically created to mimic natural lip colours.

Step 2: “Start by applying the pencil on the vermilion boarder - this is the slightly lighter line that occurs naturally around the lip line,” explains Lee. “Use the side of the pencil, as this keeps the line softer and more blended. Start at the Cupid’s bow as this is a focal point of the shape, then apply around the lip line - on the bottom lip, make sure the centre part is slightly lower than the natural line as this also gives the illusion of fullness.” She adds, “This creates more of a sculpted, artful appearance and is a bit more strategic then just over-drawing the entire bottom lip line area as it can then look a bit overdone.” Step 3: “Use a matte lip shade slightly lighter than your lip liner and apply to the lips,” Lee recommends. She adds, “Matte textures work best as a base in nudes, flesh tones, browns and beiges.” When it comes to long-lasting shine-free lipsticks, Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colours have proven to be both a day and night time favourite. Infatuation , Embrace and Sensual , £22, (among others) work beautifully for a wide range of skin tones.

Step 4: “Highlight just above the Cupid’s bow with a pale concealer and a small brush,” recommends Lee. The combination of Bobbi Brown Creamy Concealer , £19, and Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Brush , £22.50, works as the perfect pairing in the power pout stakes in our experience. However, for a more travel-friendly alternative, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer , £22.50, is pretty hard to beat thanks to its wide shade range, easy to blend formula and in-built applicator.

For something a little more eye-catching for night time, swap concealer for highlights, advises Lee. “If it’s the evening, this can be done with a highlighter with a slight shimmer,” she says. Burberry Fresh Glow Highlighting Luminous Pen , £25, is the perfect size and shape for adding more defined radiance where needed and Sleek Makeup Highlighter Palette in Precious Metals , £9.99, provides a smart selection of shades to experiment with. For great durability, look no further than Hourglass Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder , £34, for a soft lit-from-within candlelit sheen.

Step 5: “Use a taupe colour shadow and a soft, pointed eyeshadow blending brush and shade just underneath the middle of the bottom lip,” advises Lee. “This creates a shadow and further adds to the illusion of the bottom lip being full.” MAC Eye Shadow in Coquette , £13, is a firm favourite of ours and makeup artists alike - especially when applied using the soft-bristled MAC 221 Mini Tapered Blending Brush , £19, for a subtle finish.