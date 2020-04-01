Your post-eyelash extension rehab plan

If you’ve tried eyelash extensions, even just the once, you’ll be well aware that any mascara purporting to imitate their thickening, lengthening and general lush-making effects can jog on. There are sensational mascaras in this world ( see here and below), but none can effectively double your lash count or change the shape of your natural lash fringe (we’re still waiting for ‘cat’s eye in a tube’). It’s a fact of life that has more and more women and men setting up camp in their local lash bar twice a month, as eyelash extensions are, in essence, the Pringles of the cosmetics industry: once you pop it becomes increasingly hard to stop. Long, fluttery lashes that require zero makeup to look good on the daily will always be irresistibly moreish.

Like the odd savoury snack session, eyelash extensions aren’t damaging in themselves, and some argue that they can help to preserve your natural lashes seeing as you’re not exposing them to the daily rigamarole of applying and potentially aggressively removing mascara, or, sin of sins, leaving mascara on overnight, either consciously or unconsciously (in the latter case take out an insurance policy by getting yourself an irreproachable eye makeup remover).

This logic is dependent on a host of factors including where and how lashes were applied, plus the dimension, weight and length of the extensions themselves and whether you’ve taken good care of your eyelash extensions , but even the most naturally bushy lashed among us can feel as though we come up short once our eyelash appendages have fallen out or been removed. A friend of mine declares that she looks like a boiled egg without hers, while another is caught in a costly lash extension cycle that teeters her into the red each month but away from which she feels her natural lashes may be unworthy. That’s before we’ve taken on the quite literal fallout of picking, tugging or trying to remove lashes yourself (never ever ever ever), or having a cowboy apply them in the first place (steer clear of ‘too good to be true’ deals, precarious set-ups in dingy premises and anyone peddling weighty, pre-glued cluster lashes).

Little to no definition can be quite the shocker when you’ve been used to waking up to doe eyes every day

Eyelash extensions are an eye-opening and wonderful invention, but we shouldn’t feel insignificant or bare boiled egg face-y without them. It quite literally pays to take a break every now and again, and the lash extension layoff will allow you to rediscover an awesome mascara or give fragile eyelashes the TLC they need. Here’s your rehab programme…

We’re on a break

If you feel that extensions could be compromising your natural eyelashes, lockdown is your window to nurse them back to health. Leading lash expert and resident lash specialist at Mayfair’s Nail & Brows Min Jang prescribes some R&R:

“I recommend introducing a results-driven lash serum or a more affordable natural alternative such as castor oil. Rosemary oil is also a good option. Brush it onto lashes with a clean mascara wand (try these nifty spoolies ). You should also take care when removing or applying makeup to not put too much pressure on the lashes or eye area. Avoid vigorously rubbing to remove makeup, but this advice stands no matter how strong your lashes. It will take some time for dry, split or broken lashes to recover, but as you progress through the eyelash growth cycle, you should notice your lashes returning to full fitness.”