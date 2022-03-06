How to update your beauty look this Bank Holiday weekend

What makeup do you normally wear at the weekend? Hmmm… let me guess: something quite similar to what you wear in the week? Well, this weekend how about trying something a bit different; how about taking twenty minutes out to experiment with a whole new beauty look?
Whether it’s an Easter egg hunt or a weekend in a boutique hotel a deux, here’s my pick of the best new beauty updates for spring. After all, they say a change is as good as a rest…
Country Casual
It’s just no good turning up for a walk in the countryside with false lashes and a face full of everything. As a country-dweller myself, it’s all about fresh, luminous skin and no makeup makeup.
I’ve always been a big fan of Embryolisse moisturiser (I used to pick it up in French pharmacies) and have recently added the Embryolisse BB Illuminating Veil , £27, to my ever growing bag of tricks. It perfects and gives great glow - what more could you ask for?
I would finish off with a smudge of Ilia Multi-Stick in Tenderly for a baby-soft cheek glow that will last long after your walk.
City Break Beauty
If you’re lucky enough to have been whisked away on a romantic weekend somewhere super chic, 1. We’re very jealous, and 2. You need a new polished makeup look.
I would like to suggest experimenting with a bright fuchsia lip – pinks are flattering on nearly every skin type and Bourjois Rouge Velvet in Ole Flamingo will add instant pizazz to a pair of jeans and a Breton top by day or a little black dress at night. If the colour scares you then mix with your favourite lip balm for a sheer version.
And just like a great pair of jeans, no weekend away would be complete in my book without a great mascara. Rimmel London Scandaleyes in Lycra Flex Mascara has the quality of a top end mascara at a fraction of the price.
Party Perfection
Whether it’s a family party or a meal with friends at the pub, many of us will be letting our hair down at a party this weekend. If there are two things you can’t go wrong with then it’s a sultry smokey eye and a new nude nail for the ultimate in modern party chic.
I am a huge fan of makeup artist Daniel Sandler’s products, and the Eyeshadow Quad in Scandal is one of the best finds in the range. With four shades – a soft brown, a beige, a silver and a black, there is enough here to create a look for any skintone or any party.
Finish with a lick of Balmain Nail Couture in Nude on short nails – a modern classic that will look as chic at a black tie event as it will in the boardroom come Tuesday.