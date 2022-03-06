How to update your beauty look this Bank Holiday weekend

What makeup do you normally wear at the weekend? Hmmm… let me guess: something quite similar to what you wear in the week? Well, this weekend how about trying something a bit different; how about taking twenty minutes out to experiment with a whole new beauty look?

Whether it’s an Easter egg hunt or a weekend in a boutique hotel a deux, here’s my pick of the best new beauty updates for spring. After all, they say a change is as good as a rest…

Country Casual

It’s just no good turning up for a walk in the countryside with false lashes and a face full of everything. As a country-dweller myself, it’s all about fresh, luminous skin and no makeup makeup.

I’ve always been a big fan of Embryolisse moisturiser (I used to pick it up in French pharmacies) and have recently added the Embryolisse BB Illuminating Veil , £27, to my ever growing bag of tricks. It perfects and gives great glow - what more could you ask for?

I would finish off with a smudge of Ilia Multi-Stick in Tenderly for a baby-soft cheek glow that will last long after your walk.