Review: the new Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette

Following in the record-breaking footsteps of the brand’s Rose Gold Textured Shadows Palette, this jewel-toned successor’s shade selection is pretty striking. Inspired by the rich colours of the Middle East, my eyes were immediately drawn to it - the 18-colour collection of golds, purples, burnt oranges and bronzes definitely complements my darker skin tone to an even more far-ranging degree than the original.

Eyeshadow palettes that push the envelope seem to be the launch of choice for some of our favourite makeup brands. From Charlotte Tilbury’s new Instant Eye Palette to Urban Decay’s Naked Heat , the demand for a statement eye seems to be fast overtaking a statement lip in the countdown to party season. Another that looks set for big things? The highly anticipated Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette from Huda Beauty.

Inspired by the vibrant sunsets and vivid landscape that surround founder and CEO Huda Kattan in Dubai, it comprises of eight mattes shades, six high-shimmer pressed pearls, three duo-chrome toppers and my favourite, a pure glitter named Cosmo. Densely glitter-packed for incredible impact, its magenta, bronze and golden tones make it ideal as a glitter liner. Other highlights include Nefertiti, a sparkling gold pressed pearl (and a go-to of Huda’s) and the buttery bronze Blood Moon.

I'm no Huda, but a mixture of Musk, Amber, Oud and Cosmo are getting me there...

Versatile and eye-catching, it’s one for those who like to be a little more experimental with their eye makeup and offers the type of colour payoff that darker skin tones like mine will especially like. Bringing to mind the beautiful materials and colours seen in saris, it offers a bold selection of high quality shades and textures to experiment with and while it can be a little overwhelming at first, I’d say embrace it - finding your ideal desert dusk formula’s part of the fun. It’s an experience, a journey that starts with its incredible packaging (that includes an actual sand feature inside its box - yes that’s right) and ends in an eye look that's truly multi-dimensional. At £56, it's not exactly the cheapest. However considering the success of its predecessor, it's a price many are willing to pay for the quality of the product you receive and with 18 colours, it provides greater shade for your savings when compared to other recent launches from its high end counterparts. From outside to inside to pricetag, it’s a treat and one that actually could be worth adding to your Christmas wish-list or splashing on come payday.

The Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette, £56 is available to buy online here .

