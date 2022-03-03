Huda Beauty launches in Boots today - here’s what we’ll be buying

In the last few months Boots has had one heck of a glow up, not only does it now stock Fenty , The Ordinary and Moon , it’s also become to first high street retailer to stock Huda Beauty .

From today, 28 January, the whole Huda Beauty range will be available online at Boots.com and come April a collection of Huda’s hero products will be available in 90 Boots stores nationwide, including the Rose Gold Remastered Palette , six Power Bullet Lipsticks and three Nude Obsession Palettes .

Knowing Huda’s glam goodness is just a few clicks away will no doubt cause excitement among her legions of fans, but we’re just happy that our obsession with her Matte and Metal Melted Shadow will mean our advantage points will be a bit higher than usual - free meal deal here we come!

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by what to buy from Huda Beauty now that it’s readily available, fear not - here are our highlights from the range.