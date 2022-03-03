Huda Beauty launches in Boots today - here’s what we’ll be buying

In the last few months Boots has had one heck of a glow up, not only does it now stock Fenty , The Ordinary and Moon , it’s also become to first high street retailer to stock Huda Beauty .
From today, 28 January, the whole Huda Beauty range will be available online at Boots.com and come April a collection of Huda’s hero products will be available in 90 Boots stores nationwide, including the Rose Gold Remastered Palette , six Power Bullet Lipsticks and three Nude Obsession Palettes .
Knowing Huda’s glam goodness is just a few clicks away will no doubt cause excitement among her legions of fans, but we’re just happy that our obsession with her Matte and Metal Melted Shadow will mean our advantage points will be a bit higher than usual - free meal deal here we come!
If you’re feeling overwhelmed by what to buy from Huda Beauty now that it’s readily available, fear not - here are our highlights from the range.
Ideal for baking, this silky loose powder locks your makeup in place, blurs pores and fine lines and absorbs shine, all without causing flashback in pictures - it explains why Huda's selfies are always flawless...
This has been glinting away at the side of our desk for a few days now - it's the perfect palette to add a touch of glow to your face at the end of the day. Come summer we'll be dusting this on our cheekbones, brow bones and collarbones for a golden hour shine even when the sun refuses to come out to play.
Not for the faint-hearted, these falsies are absolute showstoppers. We'd only wear them if we were going 'out-out', and at this price it'd be the end of the if we lost one on the dancefloor, but if you want to make a statement you can't go wrong with these babies.
Applied on top of any lipstick, this pearlescent gloss transforms your lips into a shining, shimmering work of art. We recommend adding to the middle of your lips on top of lipstick for a pout that packs a punch - for a more subtle look, wear alone for an angelic, reflective glow.
