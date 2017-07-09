Huda Kattan is about to give you killer brows

Anna Hunter 9 July 2017
huda-tweezerman--1

Huda Beauty’s brow tool collection with Tweezerman has just launched in Harrods: here’s what we’ve got our eyes on

Beauty blogger and makeup artist Huda Kattan  gives good brow. Artfully arched, expressive and just bang-on in general, it’s no surprise that after shaking up the makeup market with her Huda beauty range ( her Liquid Matte lipsticks are in another league ), she’s graduating to eyebrow grooming. More specifically, she’s partnered with Tweezerman, her brow gardening brand of choice since she was a teen, to launch a lip-emblazoned collection of slant tweezers, £28, a mini tweezer, £18, a tweezer and mirror combo, £30, and a kit including tweezers, a styling brush, brow shaping scissors, a magnifying mirror and a rather bold lip-shaped cosmetics bag, £65, to cart your kit around in, or use as clutch should the mood take you.

One of the most-followed beauty icons of the modern age (check out @hudabeauty  if you haven’t already), the toolkit is sure to fly off the shelves. It’s fair to say that Tweezerman CEO Juergen Bosse is pretty confident in that regard:

“Huda’s passion for beauty, knowledge of the modern-day consumer, and discerning eye for quality products perfectly aligns with Tweezerman’s ethos of providing only the best-in- class beauty tools. Her fun and inspired designs, combined with Tweezerman’s unmatched precision and performance, will make this an instant hit.”

If you want a piece of the eyebrow action, get thee down to Harrods, Harrods.com  or the Tweezerman website  from 13th July.

What to find out what makes Huda tick?  Read our interview with Huda here .

Follow Anna on Instagram  @annyhunter  and Twitter  @AnnaMaryHunter


