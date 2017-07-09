Huda Kattan is about to give you killer brows

Beauty blogger and makeup artist Huda Kattan gives good brow. Artfully arched, expressive and just bang-on in general, it’s no surprise that after shaking up the makeup market with her Huda beauty range ( her Liquid Matte lipsticks are in another league ), she’s graduating to eyebrow grooming. More specifically, she’s partnered with Tweezerman, her brow gardening brand of choice since she was a teen, to launch a lip-emblazoned collection of slant tweezers, £28, a mini tweezer, £18, a tweezer and mirror combo, £30, and a kit including tweezers, a styling brush, brow shaping scissors, a magnifying mirror and a rather bold lip-shaped cosmetics bag, £65, to cart your kit around in, or use as clutch should the mood take you.

One of the most-followed beauty icons of the modern age (check out @hudabeauty if you haven’t already), the toolkit is sure to fly off the shelves. It’s fair to say that Tweezerman CEO Juergen Bosse is pretty confident in that regard:

“Huda’s passion for beauty, knowledge of the modern-day consumer, and discerning eye for quality products perfectly aligns with Tweezerman’s ethos of providing only the best-in- class beauty tools. Her fun and inspired designs, combined with Tweezerman’s unmatched precision and performance, will make this an instant hit.”

If you want a piece of the eyebrow action, get thee down to Harrods, Harrods.com or the Tweezerman website from 13th July.

