The best makeup for humid weather

In my opinion, there’s nothing worse than trying to enjoy an ice cold mojito in a beachfront bar whilst being painfully aware that with every second passing, your makeup is slowing dripping away and your hair is ever expanding. Humidity - it’s the stuff of beauty nightmares. Frizzy hair, greasy skin, dry lips; the list is endless and quite frankly we just can’t take it anymore. So, to help you take on the heat and, yes, even the sweltering humidity here’s our roundup of the top six products to keep your beauty looking fixed and fabulous throughout the day. Eyeko Sports Waterproof Mascara

Buy online, £18 Whether you’re poolside or beach bound, your lashes need a mascara they can rely on and this Eyeko product has endless staying power. Its unique triple coating formulation creates an even film that’s resistant to sweat, water and sebum, while offering a smooth and flake-free finish for natural-looking coverage – a winning formula for enduring glamour, whatever life or the weather throws at you. Tatcha Blotting Papers

Buy online, £11.50 The perfect product to pop in your clutch for on-the-go matte maintenance when things get a little, err, sweaty. Originally a beauty secret cherished and loved by the Japanese Geisha for centuries, these handmade, gold-infused papers remove excess oil and sweat without disturbing makeup or stealing moisture from the skin, allowing you to stay oil-free and petal fresh throughout the day. BECCA Ever Matte Priming Perfector

Buy online, £28 Whenever you’re looking for melt-proof makeup the first place to start is always with a primer and this beauty from Becca is just the ticket. Specifically formulated to balance out oil-prone areas, this primer can be used alone, before or after foundation to control oiliness, minimise pore visibility and leave a baby-soft smooth complexion. You can even pop a little on your eyelids before applying eyeshadow to prevent those pesky crease lines forming. Kevin Aucoin Ethereal Pressed Powder

Buy online, £10.50 A lightweight and sheer-finish pressed powder that’s perfect for both keeping moisture at bay and ensuring your makeup stays as fixed and fancy as when you first applied it. Packaged in a sleek compact, it leaves skin with a soft, semi-matte finish (no caked faces here) and can be used either alone as foundation or paired with another skin perfecting product for on-the-go touch ups. Bumble and Bumble De-Frizz Hair Serum

Buy online, £22 I only need mention Monica’s holiday frizz from Friends for us all to understand why humidity is hair's biggest nemesis. Drying, diffusing and downright destructive it’s the weather condition of holiday disasters. To stop this madness, get your mitts on a bottle of De-Frizz serum from Bumble and Bumble - lightweight with a non-greasy formula, it works to calm and smoothes even the wildest of frizz, leaving you with a silky, smooth texture for perfect heat-proof hair. Chantecaille Lip Screen Tint