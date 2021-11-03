Boots' sell-out beauty box is back with £345 of top beauty brands for £80

Not to be over the top, but we think Boots' 2021 Showstopper Beauty Box might be the best beauty haul to land this year. Launching this Saturday, 6 November, the box is worth £345.02 but costs just £80, a saving of £265.02!

Last year the box sold out in one day. This year there are 4,000 more boxes available so more of us can get our hands on it.