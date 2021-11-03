Boots' sell-out beauty box is back with £345 of top beauty brands for £80

Not to be over the top, but we think Boots' 2021 Showstopper Beauty Box might be the best beauty haul to land this year. Launching this Saturday, 6 November, the box is worth £345.02 but costs just £80, a saving of £265.02!
Last year the box sold out in one day. This year there are 4,000 more boxes available so more of us can get our hands on it.
What's in the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box?
Behind the white, red and gold doors are 30 products from cult brands such as The Inkey List, Bareminerals, Dr Jart and Too Faced. Just like our beloved beauty advent calendars, a beauty box is a great way to try out new products without committing to a full-size purchase. You might just find your new favourite nestled amongst the tubes and pots
• Bliss Bright Idea Serum 30ml
• MAC Magic Extension Mascara 3ml
• Pixi Glow Tonic 250ml
• The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid 30ml
• Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette
• Wishful Glow Enzyme Scrub 40ml
• Frank Body Booty Drops 30ml
• Skinnydip Bath Slab in Cherry 200g
• Bareminerals Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum 8ml
• Dr Jart+ Ceramidin Cream 10ml
• Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Travel Size 2.8g
• IT Cosmetics Confidence in your Beauty Sleep Night Cream 7ml
• Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Starter Kit 50ml
• Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment 40ml
• Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil 55ml
• Origins Ginzing Serum 5ml
• Bumble BB Dry Spun Spray 25ml
• Rituals Ritual of Ayurveda Candle 140g
• PSA Liquid Clarity BHA 15ml
• Arden Ceramide Retinol Eye Cream 5ml
• Boucleme Hydrating Hair Cleanser 30ml
• Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer 3ml
• Benefit Bounceback – free tint with a wax voucher
• Versed Dew Point Moisturising Gel Cream 60ml
• NARS Laguna Bronzer 1.2g
• Laura Mercier Rouge Essentiel in Rouge Ultime 1.2g
• Ole Henriksen Truth Juice Daily Cleanser 8.55g• KVD Mini Tattoo Liner 4.8g
• Fenty Beauty What It Dew 75g
• GlamGlow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment Deluxe Sample 7g
The Boots Showstopper Beauty Box launches on Saturday 6 November