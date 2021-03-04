HURRY! Join our Brow Shaping Masterclass with Blink Brow Bar and get a free £95 brow kit

** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ** Want to be the first to hear about future masterclasses? Sign up for our newsletter .

Want to know how to shape and groom your brows from the experts? Then our latest masterclass is for you.

Join Blink Brow Bar's Head of Education and Training Jaimineey Patel as she guides you through the process of brow mapping and measuring, brow shaping, as well as an indulgent and soothing brow pinching massage to relieve tension and lift the brow. She will also show you a simple three-step daily routine for perfect brows.



Ahead of the class, you’ll receive a stunning BBB London brow kit with 4 products worth £95.

Your kit

BBB London Brow Grooming kit, worth £35

BBB London Nourishing Brow Oil, worth £22

BBB London Clear Brow Gloss, £21

BBB London Ultra Slim Brow Definer, worth £17 in your shade (you'll be able to select when you sign up).

We’ll also share an exclusive discount from BBB London after the class.

Spaces are limited so reserve your spot for just £30.

Event details

When: Wednesday 17th March @ 6-7pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom

Tickets: £30

Sign up via Eventbrite here

