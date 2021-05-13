HURRY: Join our summer skin makeup workshop and get a makeup kit worth £73

13 May 2021
sculpted-by-aimee-1

How does a makeup artist create a natural summer glow? Find out in our exciting live tutorial with Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted by Aimee

Want to know the makeup artist’s secrets for creating natural-looking summer skin? You're in for a treat as we’re inviting you to join our exclusive online masterclass with Aimee Connolly, professional makeup artist and founder of makeup brand Sculpted by Aimee. 

Aimee is passionate about making makeup easier and giving people the tools and confidence to create a healthy glowing look.

She will be giving us a tutorial demonstrating how to shade and contour, showing us how to add pops of colour in all the right places and achieve a sculpted finish that looks beautifully natural.

You’re invited to join in (cameras on or off, up to you, just bring a mirror and your favourite brushes) as we’re sending you a selection of her products worth £73 as part of your ticket. The kit includes her Full Face Edit, a finalist in the Best Palette category at our own Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020 .

Your goodie bag includes the following Sculpted by Aimee products:

Beauty Base All-in-One Moisturising Primer SPF 30  (available in one of Original or Pearl) worth £23

Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray,  worth £18

Full Face Edit All-In-One Palette in Golden Highlights,  worth £32

After the tutorial, Aimee is on hand to and answer all your makeup questions. After the class, you’ll also receive an exclusive discount to use at Sculpted By Aimee.

What are you waiting for? Spaces are limited so book now.

Event Details

Wednesday 26 May 2021. 6-45/7pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom link

Tickets: £25

Book here via Eventbrite.


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More