HURRY: Join our summer skin makeup workshop and get a makeup kit worth £73

Want to know the makeup artist’s secrets for creating natural-looking summer skin? You're in for a treat as we’re inviting you to join our exclusive online masterclass with Aimee Connolly, professional makeup artist and founder of makeup brand Sculpted by Aimee.

Aimee is passionate about making makeup easier and giving people the tools and confidence to create a healthy glowing look.

She will be giving us a tutorial demonstrating how to shade and contour, showing us how to add pops of colour in all the right places and achieve a sculpted finish that looks beautifully natural.

You’re invited to join in (cameras on or off, up to you, just bring a mirror and your favourite brushes) as we’re sending you a selection of her products worth £73 as part of your ticket. The kit includes her Full Face Edit, a finalist in the Best Palette category at our own Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020 .

Your goodie bag includes the following Sculpted by Aimee products:

Beauty Base All-in-One Moisturising Primer SPF 30 (available in one of Original or Pearl) worth £23

Hydrate & Hold Setting Spray, worth £18

Full Face Edit All-In-One Palette in Golden Highlights, worth £32

After the tutorial, Aimee is on hand to and answer all your makeup questions. After the class, you’ll also receive an exclusive discount to use at Sculpted By Aimee.

What are you waiting for? Spaces are limited so book now.

Event Details

Wednesday 26 May 2021. 6-45/7pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom link

Tickets: £25

Book here via Eventbrite.