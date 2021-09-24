HURRY! Snap up our £25 Naturisimo organic beauty box, worth £125

24 September 2021
naturisimo-3

We're celebrating organic makeup and skincare with our latest beauty box

Written in partnership with Naturisimo 

Stuck in a beauty rut, using the same products you have for years? We'd like to introduce you to our Naturisimo discovery box, jam-packed with seven organic beauty buys set to make your skincare and makeup routine exciting again.

The product lineup has been designed to introduce you to lesser-known brands as well as offering hero products from big names, all coming together to get your skin glowing. There's everything from line-busting skincare, a skin-brightening scrub and glow-giving tan drops to pep-up tired skin.

What's in the box?

Our editorial director Victoria Woodhall gives her verdict on the beauty heroes inside.

Kosas Wet Oil Lip Gloss in Fruitjuice, 4.6ml (full size)

"This is so soft and comfortable to wear and gives lips a subtle colour and gorgeous sheen."

Faace Sweaty Face, 30ml

"I love how versatile this is. Ideal for post-workout, oily days or simply for when you feel a bit hot and bothered."

ILIA Beauty Lip Wrap Treatment Mask, 4ml

"Unbelievably indulgent. My lips honestly feel like they've been wrapped in silk."

UpCircle Coffee Face Scrub - Floral Blend, 100ml (full size)

"Lovely to use first thing in the morning to awaken skin and senses. Gorgeous."

Goldfaden MD Needle-less Line Smoothing Concentrate, 10ml

"A surprisingly effective treatment that leaves my skin feeling soft and plump."

100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara - Black Tea, 10g (Full Size)

"A shining example of just how amazing natural mascaras can be. Love it."

Balance Me Gradual Tanning Drops, 6ml

"A gorgeous natural glow that I don't ever want to live without now!"

Shop the Naturisimo discovery box now


You may also like

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More