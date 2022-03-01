'I’m a beauty brand founder and this is the makeup and skincare I use every day'

If you buy anything Charli recommends, we may earn an affiliate commission

Charli Howard, 30, is the model turned body activist and writer who launched beauty brand Squish Beauty in 2019, unleashing a range of cute under eye masks and spot stickers on the world.

Charli has been open about her mental health and body issues in the past, talking candidly about her struggles with eating disorders and body confidence issues that plagued her when she was working in the modelling industry, citing this as what drove her to become part of the body positivity movement. “I am a big supporter of body positivity and body neutrality, encouraging women to love the skin they’re in and reclaim the flaws they were taught to hate,” she says.

A self-confessed ‘beauty junkie’ Charli tells us: "I’m a little vain and will literally test and try anything I can get my hands on" so we had seriously high expectations for her skincare and makeup picks – it’s fair to say we weren’t disappointed!

My typical workday

“Every day is different which I love. I was never good in an office environment and love being able to do what I want, when I want. If I’m not shooting, the majority of my days are spent on my phone, answering emails, sorting things out for Squish or taking meetings. Luckily, because most of my work is over email, I can get work done while I’m out and about so it doesn’t feel like a chore.

"I'm often working on campaigns, such as Colgate’s #PoutFree portraits campaign, where I coached competition winners on how to smile confidently. I wanted them to let go of all inhibitions and just enjoy themselves. I was shocked to read Colgate's research that nearly a third of us feel more self-conscious in front of the camera since the start of the pandemic, so I love being involved in campaigns where my advice can really make a difference.

My weekend

“I live in London and love going to new restaurants, so the weekend is the perfect opportunity to try them. I’m desperate to visit the new Ava Mario Italian restaurant in Covent Garden!

My beauty indulgence

“Each month I go to HHSkin in Mayfair for a signature facial [which combines lymphatic drainage, exfoliation, AHA/BHA peel, extractions, a hydrating serum infusion, a customised jelly or sheet mask and LED light therapy ]. It has drastically improved my acne scarring and leaves me glowing.

Wellness from the inside

“I believe you feel your best with a routine, especially when you’re freelance like I am. During the week, I try to be in bed by around 10 pm. I fast walk every day – I used to run but it really damaged my lower back, and I heard fast walking was one of the healthiest ways of exercising anyway. I believe in everything in moderation – a takeaway or two a week won’t kill you.

My best advice

“It sounds cringe, but I believe beauty comes from the inside and setting positive intentions for the day can really change your mood. Not caring about what other people think can really give you confidence.

My 14 beauty and wellbeing essentials