‘I woke up like this’: the essential natural makeup cheat-sheet

Designed to enhance rather than alter, the AW14 runways served as a masterclass in the art of beautifully natural makeup thanks to some clever tips and tricks. “It’s pushing home the idea that a woman’s face is beautiful in its natural state,” says makeup artist Terry Barber. “It all makes the girl look more groomed and fresh but is invisible makeup,” adds Val Garland. Much more technical than it seems, this trend is deceptively difficult to master. “The first thing is to appreciate that there are hundreds of tones present in the skin. You have to choose and mix concealer very carefully to accommodate this,” says makeup artist Aaron de Mey. “I apply imperceptibly deeper tones of concealer to raised spots to recede them, for example. And fine brushes are essential.” “Using large brushes or fingertips to apply concealer is a disaster. It will always look heavy. I like to use a very dense formula with a fine brush, working it very minimally into a moisturized base.” Here are 5 of our favourite Fashion Week shows and the makeup tips behind them from the artists who created them. Parisian chic at Jacquemus

Sophistication met Parisian elegance at Jacquemus. The look was chic, timeless and given an urban edge. The Inspiration: “Classic French minimal chic,” said lead makeup artist Terry Barber. Backstage Makeup Tips Face: MAC Face and Body Foundation , £28.50 was the base of choice to create a porcelain yet transparent effect to skin. Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer , £15.50 was then blended under the eyes up to the lower socket only so that that the finished look appeared more real and natural. To keep the face shine-free, Studio Sculpt Powder , £22 was dusted in between brows, under the eyes and down the nose. Dusty Mauve Lipstick from the MAC Fall 14 Trend Forecast/Lip palette , £35 was then buffed over the high points of the cheeks with fingers. Eye Makeup: Groomed and polished eyebrows are essential for this look to give it an element of sophistication and so they were filled in and brushed up and outwards using MAC Clear Brow Set , £13.50. Essential oils were then applied to the eyelid and under the eyes for a feminine sheen. Lips: Our favourite part of the look, lips were given a slick of Dusty Mauve Lipstick which was pressed into the lips for a cool-toned alternative to your favourite nude lippie. They were then dusted with Studio Sculpt Powder to finish. MORE GLOSS: 6 French beauty buys every girl should try Matte and minimal at Marc Jacobs